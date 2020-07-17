Golf: Finau, Palmer share early lead at Memorial as Woods hangs on

Woods, a five-time winner at Muirfield Village, has never missed the cut in 17 previous times at the Memorial.

“Not very good,” Woods said. “I three-putted two holes early, and whatever kind of momentum I was going to create, I stifled that early and fought it the rest of the day.”

Finau elected to stay home last week instead of playing Muirfield Village twice in a row. He won't compare Victory Ranch with Muirfield Village, though it inspired him. At one point, he was 14-under par through 16 holes until making a bogey on the 17th hole and settling for his second sub-60 round away from the PGA Tour.

“I don't know how many times I've been 14 under through 16 holes on a good golf course,” Finau said. “But it told me I was in good form and just told me how good I am at scoring. So I think I definitely carried some of that right into this week, and that confidence I think is pretty cool.”

The way Muirfield Village began to look Friday, the weekend at the Memorial will be more about hanging on than going low. The course is replacing all the greens after this week, so officials are letting them go. It doesn't matter if they're so fast the grass dies because they're being ripped up, anyway.

That began to show even on a calm, still morning.