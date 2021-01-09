Golf: Finding right schedule tough in long year

“Thankfully it worked out, the timing of it, where I was able to play this week,” he said. “Happy to be here.”

He still can’t taste anything. That’s apparently not affecting his game.

FAREWELL TO AN OLD FRIEND

Scottie Scheffler was in high school when he picked up a Nike VR Pro 3-wood in about 2011. He used it throughout high school in Dallas, put it on the bench for a few years in college at Texas, and has used it since turning pro.

So imagine how he felt a week ago Saturday at Royal Oaks in Dallas when he was getting ready for the new year and the club cracked.

“I had my wife pick up about 10 3-woods from the house that were all backups, and she brought them to the range,” he said. “We found something that could work for the week.”

He has gone to a Callaway for now and he’ll figure it out from there. But this was like losing a friend. Scheffler said his old 3-wood didn’t have a lot of loft so he could flight it down, and it was softer than the newer clubs.

“When I wanted to hit it far, I just teed it up a little higher, hit it higher on the face,” he said. “I got to know the club really well and for me, I knew exactly what I needed to do with it each time.”