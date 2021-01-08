Golf: Five questions for a new year in golf

KAPALUA, Hawaii — Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele were discussing the quality of a certain golf shot, not belonging to either one of them, when the conversation turned into the self-deprecating variety.
“If you want to know how to hook a 3-wood into the garbage, I can help with that,” Thomas said.
“If you need to know how to three-putt,” Schauffele countered, pointing toward the 18th green at Kapalua.
Thomas hit such a shot last year in the Sentry Tournament of Champions and it nearly cost him. He made bogey on the last hole, which appeared to open the door for Schauffele until his three-putt par led to a three-man playoff that Thomas won.
But that was last year.
It's time to look ahead, and considering how 2020 unfolded, the hope is it can only get better. Here are five topics to consider before Hudson Swafford hits the first shot of the new year:
THE FANS
Rickie Fowler was asked the last time he heard someone cheer for him. Not a few claps from volunteers or staff members at a golf course, but a real, throaty cheer. He thought back to Thursday at The Players Championship, the day before COVID-19 shut down golf.
“It was a bad round, but I have to think there was maybe a good shot in there,” he said.
Golf hasn't been the same without them. Schauffele was asked when he thought they might return and he said, “Hopefully, as soon as possible.”
There will be a small gathering of people seated around the 18th green at Kapalua, but they can't go anywhere else. No fans in Honolulu or in California (the Genesis Invitational hasn't announced a plan, but considering the circumstances in Los Angeles, no fans can be expected). The Phoenix Open is planning for 8,000, a fraction of its normal crowd.
The next decision falls to Florida, about two months away, which is starting to feel as though it's right around the corner. The big question is Augusta National. And no one is more concerned than Ryder Cup officials.
THE RYDER CUP
No other golf tournament relies so much on noise than the Ryder Cup, which is why it was postponed from last September. This time, it might not have a choice but to play with or without fans.
But who plays?
The top six going into 2021 are Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa and Schauffele. U.S. captain Steve Stricker gets six picks this time, and he's still eight months and four majors away from getting a sense of who will be there and who should be there.
Tiger Woods is at No. 17 and is not playing very often. Is he worth another pick? Phil Mickelson has played in every Ryder Cup since 1995 — Morikawa wasn't even born then. He turns 51 in June and is approaching the two-year anniversary of his last win. Since the last Ryder Cup, Lefty has finished a combined 84 shots behind in the five majors he made the cut.
American golf is deep. And young.
THE BATTLE FOR NO. 1
By counting the FedEx Cup and not the raw score at the Tour Championship, Johnson won or was runner-up in six of his last seven tournaments. The exception was a tie for sixth at the U.S. Open.
That's why he's not only No. 1 in the world, but has the largest gap over No. 2 since Rory McIlroy at the start of 2015.
McIlroy, Jason Day, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas all have had moments of brilliance. Sustaining it over the course of the year has been the hard part. No one since Woods in 2009 has stayed at No. 1 an entire year.
Jon Rahm and Thomas are behind Johnson, and both are capable of big years. Bryson DeChambeau is swinging faster and faster and promising to reach new frontiers.
TOKYO
March looms as a significant mile marker for deciding the fate of the Olympics. Regardless of who represents which country, it could be a huge setback for golf if it wants to build momentum from its successful return to the Olympics in 2016. It needs the gold medal to really mean something.
It does to Justin Rose. He won in Rio de Janeiro, but the one-year delay didn't help his chances of returning. Rose went into last year at No. 8 in the world, the highest-ranked player for Team GB. Now he is No. 35, the fifth-ranked British player, and countries only get more than two players — a maximum of four — if they are among the top 15.
The battle to wear the Stars & Stripes figures to be fierce as ever, especially with 11 Americans among the top 15. That starts with Johnson, who had no intention of playing at the start of last year because he didn't want to be worn out heading into the FedEx Cup postseason.
As for Woods? He started last year at No. 8, fourth among Americans. Now he's at No. 41. His Olympic flame is flickering.
TIGER WOODS
A year ago, breaking the PGA Tour record with victory No. 83 seemed more like “when” than “if.” Now it's probably somewhere in between, and only because he's Tiger Woods.
The pandemic was disruptive, as was his health in March (Woods didn't play for a month before golf shut down). After he started the year by breaking par all four rounds and tying for ninth at Torrey Pines, Woods never contended. In the next seven tournaments where he made the cut, Woods finished on average more than 18 shots behind the winner.
The record is still one victory away. And he's still Tiger Woods. But it's not getting any easier. Only three players older than Woods (45) have won a major — Jack Nicklaus, Old Tom Morris and Julius Boros.
DECHAMBEAU UNSATISFIED
Six players in the 42-man field reached the 675-yard 18th hole at Kapalua in two shots during the opening round. DeChambeau was not one of them.
The U.S. Open champion came up just short, which he attributed the wind dying when his 7-iron was in flight.
Yes, his 7-iron.
Thomas, the defending champion who shared the lead Thursday after an 8-under 65, hit 5-wood into the 18th green and two-putted for a birdie. So they had the same score on the hole, which is all that matters.
DeChambeau, who opened with a 69, is well aware of that. But that 7-iron was a big deal to him, evident by the fact he mentioned it twice. It's all about his pursuit of more speed, more distance, and there's no end in sight for him.
“I still feel like there's some low-hanging fruit with the driver, the speed I can gain. It's fun,” DeChambeau said. “I hit 7-iron into 18, albeit the wind died and I went a little short. I mean, I hit 7-iron on 18. That's a big deal for me.”
So was the par-5 fifth hole, which only measures 512 yards if players choose to take a straight line over a gorge that fronts the green. DeChambeau did. He hit a pitching wedge for his second shot.
He also three-putted for par.
“Putting still matters,” DeChambeau was quick to concede with a smile.
Power has always been an advantage in golf and always will be. There's also more to the game than the long ball.
For DeChambeau, it's all about going down the rabbit hole, as he is fond of saying, in search of methods never imagined. He leaves bread crumbs to find his way back if he winds up going down the wrong hole.
When it comes to speed, he keeps digging.
The goal is for his golf ball to come off the driver at 200 mph in tournaments, and eventually get as fast as 210 mph. That's why he spent so much time adding muscle and mass to his body, some 40 pounds, to be able to handle the twists and torque of swinging as hard as he can during hours of practice.
He told Golf Channel he reached 211 mph on the range at Kapalua earlier this week.
DeChambeau was relatively quiet in public after he tied for 34th in the Masters. He said he spent time with Kyle Berkshire, the World Long Drive champion, his inspiration to chase speed and now a mentor. It works both ways. Berkshire wants to compete in proper golf, and DeChambeau can help with that.
“He showed me some amazing things, and I showed him some wedging things," DeChambeau said.
DeChambeau doesn't like to share everything he knows or has learned, but he spoke Thursday about Berkshire's techniques and the notion of pushing the limits of his body by swinging hard for long hours to build up tolerance.
As usual, there's a little science involved with the SMU alum who majored in physics.
“I don't know if you've ever experience a runner's high or something like that, where you get these extra endorphins and that's kind of what breaks your neurological CNS, which is a great thing,” he said, as if his audience readily knew the acronym for central nervous system.
“That's kind of a basic principle of what he's done,” he said. “He's just overworked his CNS like a madman and he's shown me some really cool techniques that have allowed me to sustain speed on the golf course. So I feel like I was a little faster out there today, which was awesome to have. I've just got to hone it in.”
Did he mention the 7-iron he hit to the 18th?
DeChambeau was fascinated by Berkshire telling him he pushed himself until he was at the point of blacking out. The U.S. Open champion said he tried to follow suit.
“There were times where I was seeing a tunnel and I had to stop. I mean, you have have to stop,” he said. “I did not black out, but I came very close, just like he did."
No telling where all this will lead. He already won a U.S. Open with the lowest score ever at Winged Foot, though that was more about strategy than speed. Distance helped, sure, but he realized no one was going to hit fairways that tight. He blasted away with driver and trusted his wedge game from the rough, which was sublime that week.
There is more to golf that distance. DeChambeau is no dummy. He's just obsessed until he reaches ball speed of 210 mph.
“Once I achieve those speeds and I'm comfortable — not trying to swing my butt off, it just happens naturally — that's when I'll probably stop and go down the chipping rabbit hole and try and understand my chipping and wedging a bit better.”