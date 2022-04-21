Golf: Hataoka, Pedersen share early LPGA Tour lead

LOS ANGELES — Nasa Hataoka and Emily Kristine Pedersen shared the lead at 4-under 67 halfway through the first round Thursday in the LPGA Tour's DIO Implant LA Open.

Hataoka closed with a birdie on the par-3 18th at breezy Wilshire Country Club. The 23-year-old Japanese player had seven birdies and three bogeys. She has five LPGA Tour victories, winning twice last season.

Pedersen had five birdies and a bogey. The 23-year-old from Denmark is winless on the tour.

“I think you need a bit of confidence going into this course,” Pedersen said. “There are a few tight drives, a bit quirky shots into the greens where you really have to be on the right angle and just commit to the shots.”

Sei Young Kim and So Yeon Ryu were a stroke back with Jennifer Song, Haylee Harford, Janie Jackson and Dewi Weber.

“A little windy on the back nine, so couple holes we took a long iron, just trying to make the par,” Kim said. “It’s not easy. You have to pick right number and then it’s going to be release a lot.”

Top-ranked Jin Young had a 71.

Defending champion Brooke Henderson opened with a 76. She had a triple bogey on the par-3 fourth.

The tournament opens a two-week stay in Los Angeles area, with the Palos Verdes Championship next week.

Veerman, Pulkkanen lead in Spain

LA PINEDA, Spain — Johannes Veerman and Tapio Pulkkanen both shot 6-under 64 to share an early lead at the ISPS Handa Championship on Thursday.

They were tied with Hennie Du Plessis and Shiv Chawrasia, who didn't finish their opening rounds because of darkness. They had two holes to finish.

Veerman started with consecutive bogeys before making eight birdies at the Lakes Course in eastern Spain. Pulkkanen had seven birdies and a bogey.

Jack Senior was in a group of four players one shot off the lead with David Law, Rasmus Højgaard and Guido Migliozzi. The 108th-ranked Højgaard had three holes to finish and Migliozzi had one.

The ISPS Handa Championship is the first of four consecutive events in Europe between the season's first two majors.

The European tour stays in Spain next week for the Catalunya Championship. The two new events in Spain were added to the schedule to replace tournaments in Japan and China, which are still affected by travel restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic.