Golf: Hataoka takes 2nd-round lead in Shoprite LPGA Classic

GALLOWAY, N.J. — Nasa Hataoka birdied two of the last three holes for a 4-under 67 and a one-stroke lead Friday in the Shoprite LPGA Classic.

Hataoka, the 21-year-old Japanese player with three LPGA Tour victories, birdied the par-4 16th and par-5 18th to get to 11-under 131 at Seaview’s Bay Course. She hit her approach to 4 feet on 17, and chipped to 3 feet on 18.

“I wasn’t striking the ball as well as yesterday, but I was able to convert my birdie chances where I wanted to and that was good,” Hataoka said. “Today wasn’t about making long putts. It was more like converting the small chances I had.”

Mi Hyang Lee, tied for the first-round lead with Lauren Stephenson after a 63, was a stroke back with Mel Reid after a 69. Reid shot a 64.

“Still have two days left,” Lee said. “Try do my best. I don’t want to think any golf score, just I want to do my golf. That’s my goal.”

Celine Boutier (65) and Amy Olson (66) were 9 under. Georgia Hall, the Cambia Portland Classic winner two weeks ago, had her second straight 67 to join Jennifer Song (69), Jennifer Kupcho (65) and Christina Kim (65) at 8 under.