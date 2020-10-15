Golf: Hatton copes with jet lag to lead CJ Cup at Shadow Creek

Brooks Koepka, in his first tournament since taking two months off to heal an ailing left hip, showed plenty of signs of rust. He closed with a short iron into the water on the par-5 18th for a bogey and a 74.

It's hard to imagine a better start than Hatton.

He holed a 10-foot birdie putt on his opening hole at No. 10. He laid up off the tee on the reachable par-4 11th with a 7-iron and still couldn't hit the fairway, but managed to hit wedge to 3 feet for birdie. He holed out with a lob wedge on the next hole from 92 yards. And on the 14th, he ran in a 25-foot birdie.

“It was nice to have momentum early,” he said. “I imagine it would have been a lot tougher round if, being as tired as I was, we didn't quite have that momentum.”

Hatton was among six players outside London last week for the BMW PGA Championship, which the Englishman won on the course where he watched as a young lad and was inspired to play golf. So there was emotion, and then a 20-hour trip door-to-door to Las Vegas for a tournament that moved this year from South Korea because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He did well on the eve of the tournament — a little more than five hours sleep, which got him to 5 a.m. It didn't affect his golf as much as his mood.