Golf: Hoge still tied for lead after 68 at Wyndham Championship

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tom Hoge was still tied with two others for the lead halfway through the second round of the Wyndham Championship on Friday.
Hoge was part of a three-way tie with Roger Sloan and Harold Varner III at 8-under par after the first round of the weather-impacted tournament. Hoge shot 68 in the second round to move to 10-under and was tied with Si Woo Kim and Talor Gooch.
Kim and Gooch both shot 65s to move atop the leaderboard.
The trio were a shot in front of British Open champion Shane Lowry and Harris English. Lowry shot a 63 and English a 67.
Sloan remained at 8-under after a 70. Varner is part of the afternoon starters.
The PGA Tour allowed players to go with preferred lies due to the wet conditions. Competitors are allowed to place the ball within a club length of the original spot, just not nearer to the hole.
Lewis, Munoz lead in Scotland
NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — American golfer Stacy Lewis shot a 5-under 66 for the lowest round of the week at the Ladies Scottish Open to take a share of the lead with Azahara Munoz after the second round on Friday.
Lewis, a former top-ranked player and a 12-time LPGA Tour champion, birdied the final four holes to bounce back from her only dropped shot — at the 12th — at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick.
The two-time major winner is looking for her first win in nearly three years — since when she has given birth to her first child, Chesnee — to take into next week’s Women’s British Open, which she won in 2013.
“I love links golf,” Lewis said. “Everyone asks what my favourite golf course is and I say anything in Scotland. I love how creative you can be.”
Munoz bogeyed the last hole for a 69 that followed up a 68 from the first round, and is also 5 under par overall.
Jennifer Song was a stroke behind after a 70, with Amy Olson and Olivia Cowan a further shot back after 71s.
Danielle Kang is bidding for a third straight win on the LPGA Tour, after back-to-back titles at the Drive On Championship and the Marathon Classic over the last two weeks, and the American is even par after two rounds of 71.
If Kang takes the title this week, she would become the first player since Ariya Jutanugarn in 2016 to win three consecutive events on the tour.
It is the first international event on the LPGA Tour since the Women’s Australian Open in February.
Kelly paces Senior Players
AKRON, Ohio — Jerry Kelly was the only player at par or better after two days on Firestone’s difficult South Course in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, the PGA Tour Champions’ first major of the season.
“You get out of position here, you’re in deep trouble, and that’s what it’s like in a major,” Kelly said. “That’s why I haven’t done that well in that many majors. It’s definitely harder to get back in position.”
Kelly shot an even-par 70 on Friday in tricky wind conditions to remain 2 under, three strokes ahead of fellow Madison, Wisconsin, player Steve Stricker, Colin Montgomerie, Rod Pampling and Robert Karlsson,
“The first day I turned a 64 into a 68 and today I turned an 80 into a 70,” Kelly said. “I didn’t strike it very well today. I didn’t hit fairways like I normally do, so I think if I get back to hitting the fairways, it’s a very playable golf course. But it seemed weird the way the holes were shaped and the way the wind was blowing.”
Kelly started the back nine with a bogey on the par-4 10th, birdied the par-3 11th, chipped in for par on the par-3 12th and made another bogey on the par-4 13th.
“The chip-in on 12, that was awesome,” Kelly said. “I saved great bogeys. On 13 and 10, those were good bogeys.”
Montgomerie matched the best round of the day with a 69 on the testing course that was the longtime site of a PGA Tour event and later a World Golf Championship tournament.
“I don’t so much see it as a challenge, to be honest, I see it as the way it should be,” Montgomerie said. “It’s a major championship, and it should be more than a challenge. You know what I mean? It’s one of these courses you get rewarded for good play. On these courses you get heavily penalized for not. There is no way out.”
Karlsson shot 71, and Stricker and Pampling had 73s. Stricker closed with a bogey.
“It’s a challenge,” Stricker said. “I’m not hitting it all that great, so it makes it even more of a challenge. If you don’t get it in the fairway, you have some sort of shot underneath a tree to try to get it up around the green and try to get it up-and-down. I think I’ve only hit nine greens each day, which going around here, that’s not very good. I’m struggling a little bit, but I think everybody is. It’s just a difficult course.”
Miguel Angel Jimenez (74), Tom Gillis (71), Scott Parel (71), Shaun Micheel (71), Dicky Pride (71), Mike Weir (70) and Woody Austin (69) were 2 over. Bernhard Langer (73) was another stroke back.
