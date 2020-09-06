Golf: Johnson builds 5-shot lead at East Lake

ATLANTA — Dustin Johnson started with the lead, matched the low round Sunday at the Tour Championship with a 6-under 64 and now is one round away from capturing the FedEx Cup and its $15 million prize.
Johnson missed only three fairways and putted for birdie on all but three holes. It led to a five-shot lead over Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele going into the Labor Day finish at East Lake.
“He’s showcased what he can do,” Schauffele said. “If he does what he normally does, it’s going to be almost impossible to catch him.”
No one was playing better going into the FedEx Cup finale and Johnson has shown no signs of slowing. He was at 19-under par, his fourth consecutive event holding at least a share of the 54-hole lead.
He converted one of those into an 11-shot victory two weeks ago at the TPC Boston. He lost to a 65 by Collin Morikawa in the PGA Championship and to a 65-foot putt in a playoff by Jon Rahm last week at Olympia Fields.
Now only four players have a reasonable chance of catching him.
Schauffele, a big-game player who won the Tour Championship three years ago, dropped only one shot on the front nine and finished with a 10-foot birdie putt for a 67 that puts him in the final group with Johnson.
Thomas missed a 16-inch par putt on the 10th hole that he careless went ot tap in, bounced back with a 25-foot birdie putt on the toughest par 3 at East Lake and make two more birdies coming for a 66.
They were at 14 under.
“DJ is clearly playing well. It wasn’t easy today,” Thomas said. “It’s still East Lake. But anything can happen around this course. You can shoot 63 or 64 and you can shoot 73 or 74 very easily. I just need to hope that tomorrow is my 63 or 64.”
Jon Rahm played bogey-free, but only a pair of birdies at the end made it feel like a better day with his 66. He was six shots behind, while Morikawa rallied with five birdies on the back nine to salvage a rough start for a 67. He was seven behind.
Daniel Berger also had a 64, but he made up no ground on Johnson was remained nine behind. Also at 10-under was Sungjae Im, who played in the final group with Johnson and must have wondered what hit him. Im shot 72.
The FedEx Cup has been on Johnson’s mind ever since he squandered a great chance to win it in 2016. He went into the final round that year tied for the lead and then couldn’t find a fairway, closing with a 73. He still had a chance to win the FedEx Cup when it was based on points. Only one player could have beaten him that day and it was Rory McIlroy, who holed a shot from the fairway on the 16th for eagle and then won in a three-way playoff.
McIlroy won’t be in the mix this year. He had to birdie the par-5 18th for a 70 and was 11 shots behind.
Sacramento’s Catlin wins at Valderrama
SOTOGRANDE, Spain — John Catlin became the first American since Tiger Woods to win at Valderrama on Sunday, surviving conditions so difficult that he didn’t make a birdie in his 4-over 75 and held on for a one-shot victory in the Andalucia Masters.
Catlin won for the first time on the European Tour and denied Martin Kaymer another chance to end a six-year drought.
Kaymer, who now has gone 156 events since his last victory in the 2014 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2, twice had birdie putts inside 10 feet to take the lead. He missed them both on the 16th and 17th holes, and they proved costly.
Catlin made a superb up-and-down from behind the 17th green, leaving them tied heading to the 18th hole.
Catlin was in the fairway and played a fade around the cork trees to the back of the green, setting up a lengthy two-putt for his par. Kaymer from the right rough went into the right bunker and hit his 25-yard sand shot just through the green. His chip to force a playoff stopped next to the hole and he had to settle for a 74.
Kaymer also finished one shot behind last week at The Belfry, another former Ryder Cup course.
Catlin, who grew up in Sacramento and played at New Mexico, is a four-time winner on the Asian Tour and had limited status on the European Tour until winning Sunday.
“That was my goal ... To accomplish that is pretty hard to put into words right now,” he said.
Woods won the World Golf Championship at Valderrama in 1999, beating Miguel Angel Jimenez in a playoff.
Catlin finished at 2-over 286, the first time a regular European Tour event was won with a score over par since the Spanish Open at Valderrama in 2016.
The course lived up to its reputation for drama.
Catlin had a two-shot lead going to the back nine when he pulled his tee shot on the par-3 12th and made bogey, and Kaymer made a 7-foot birdie putt for a two-shot swing and a one-shot lead. It was the first time since the 16th hole of the opening round that Catlin was trailing.
They were tied when Kaymer made bogey from just short of the 13th green. Kaymer regained the lead on the 14th when Catlin’s 8-foot par putt lipped out. Kaymer gave it back when he missed an 8-foot par putt on the 15th, right after Catlin made his par putt from about 12 feet.
“The nerves were going nuts the whole round,” Catlin said.
Justin Harding of South Africa birdied the 17th and suddenly was tied for the lead at 2 over, only to double bogey the 18th. He wound up tied for third with a 71.
The victory caps a tumultuous six weeks for Catlin, who was disqualified from the English Championship for violating the European Tour bubble by going out to dinner with his caddie. He apologized for what he said was bad judgment, returned the next week to tie for sixth in the Celtic Classic and now has full membership on the European Tour.
For Kaymer, the wait continues. Next up is the U.S. Open at Winged Foot in New York.
