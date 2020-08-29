Golf: Johnson, Matsuyama tied for BMW Championship lead

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. — Dustin Johnson is 21 shots worse to par than he was a week ago and still looks to be the player to beat.

Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama survived another demanding day at Olympia Fields, both scratching out a 1-under 69 that felt better than it looked to share the lead Saturday at the BMW Championship.

Everyone else was over par going into the final round.

Sunday is one last chance for some players to be among the top 30 who advance to the FedEx Cup finale, and one last round for others — like Tiger Woods — to prepare for the U.S. Open on a course that plays every bit as tough.

Patrick Cantlay only hit five fairways and didn't make a birdie as he tumbled out of a tie for the lead with a round with a 75 that left him five shots behind and might cost him a spot in the Tour Championship.

Rory McIlroy had to play left-handed to escape the base of a tree in starting the back nine with a bogey, and he finished with a shot he thought was going to be long, came up 70 feet short and led to a three-putt bogey for a 73. He still was only three shots back assuming he plays.