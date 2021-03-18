Golf: Jones ties course record with 61 in Honda Classic

“I just stopped saying it at a certain point,” Hadwin said. “He just hit so many, you just stop saying it. You’re just under the assumption that it was good.”

Jones has just one PGA Tour victory, that coming with a chip-in to win a playoff at the 2014 Houston Open. He hasn’t made the cut in a major since the 2016 British Open and has never finished better than tied for fourth at the Honda, doing that in his debut at the event in 2008.

“Whatever Matt Jones is doing, I want to see it because 61 out there is incredible,” said Shane Lowry, who shot 67 in his opening round. “That’s just incredible.”

It was still a befuddling day for many. Graeme McDowell played the “Bear Trap” stretch — the par-3 15th, par-4 16th and par-3 17th — in 6 over, after making a quadruple bogey at 15 and a double bogey on 17. And Hunter Mahan had a six-hole stretch in which he made, in order, eagle, bogey, bogey, triple bogey, bogey, birdie.

Mahan finished at 77, McDowell at 79.

“It’s just so hard, so tricky,” Lowry said. “There’s a lot of disaster holes.”

Jones, at least for one day, avoided them all.

“It was a very good day,” he said.

DIVOTS: Among notables, Zach Johnson was in a group six shots back after shooting 67, Rickie Fowler finished even par and Phil Mickelson shot a 1-over 71. ... Sean O’Hair (80) withdrew after the round and James Hahn withdrew after 16 holes with a rib injury. ... Erik Compton, a South Florida native and two-time heart transplant recipient, finished at even par. Compton was a Monday qualifier this week. ... This is the 15th time the Honda is being played at PGA National. No first-round leader on this course has won the tournament; the last first-round leader to win the Honda was Justin Leonard in 2003 at Mirasol. ... The previous best first-round score at the Honda was 62 by Tim Herron in 1996, at Eagle Trace.