Golf: Kirk's long road back ends with finish that feels like a win

In an interview with The Athletic last summer, Kirk said, “I'm perfectly OK with saying this — that, I guess, before this, there's never really been anything all that interesting about me. I’ve always been pretty good at golf. Other than that, I just go about my business.”

That's the plan going forward, sober now for more than 20 months, playing golf for passion without the kind of pressure that once nearly cost him more than a PGA Tour card.

“I think that there were a number of years there where I just wasn’t very happy with who I was and what I was doing and I was just kind of trying to hide from that,” he said. “I chose alcohol to kind of get me away from where I was. You know, a lot of lying and hiding and the life that you live in that situation.

“But I think the biggest perspective for me is I can wake up every day and I’m happy that I am who I am, and I have nothing to hide,” he said. “I just feel like I’m doing the best I can and enjoying life. It’s as simple as that.”

Four rounds at 65 usually is enough to win. It wasn't this week on a course softened by overnight rain and missing the strong tropical wind that keeps Waialae from being so vulnerable.