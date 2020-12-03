Golf: Knox takes first-round lead with 65 in Mexico

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico — Russell Knox shot a 6-under 65 on Thursday at breezy and wet El Camaleon Golf Club to take the first-round lead in the PGA Tour’s Mayakoba Golf Classic.
The 35-year-old Scot birdied five of the last six holes on his opening nine, then played the final nine in 1 under with a bogey on the par-4 second and birdies on the par-5 fifth and par-4 sixth.
“Took me a few holes to kind of settle into my round, but when I did, I had six or seven very good holes,” Knox said. “I hit the ball well, drove it in the fairway, and with lift, clean and place, I could be fairly aggressive. Par was good today.”
Chile’s Joaquin Niemann was a stroke back with Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo and American Tom Hoge. Niemann is donating his entire prize money and $5,000 for every birdie and $10,000 for an eagle to help pay for a drug for his 2-month-old relative in Chile.
“I’m playing for Rafita, that is one of my cousins that was diagnosed a couple days ago with a really rare disease,” the 22-year-old Niemann said. “All the guys here on tour are being really nice, using the little ribbons we’re having to support Rafita. He’s fighting now in Chile, so we’ve got to work our way to help him.”
Niemann also finished on the front nine, making birdies on Nos. 3, 5, 6 and 7.
“It was tough,” Niemann said. “It was hard to adjust myself into the wind early, but I’m really happy the way I played. Took me a couple holes to like figure it out a little bit with the wind. I’m really happy the way I played and the way I finished.”
Knox has two victories on the PGA Tour and one on the European Tour. He lost in a playoff at Mayakoba in 2016.
“I guess it’s the tequila and tacos,” Knox said. “Obviously, I love the course. It sets up well for me. I mean, historically, my driving accuracy and iron play’s been my strength, so that’s kind of the key things that this course brings out in you.”
He liked the wind better than the rain-softened turf.
“I always kind of want it to be a little windy,” Knox said. “I feel like I can flight my ball well at times. But it’s so soft out here, it’s the opposite of like links golf. No, I’m thrilled with that and look forward to trying again tomorrow.”
Carlos Ortiz, the Mexican star playing for the first time as a PGA Tour winner, was two strokes back at 67. He won the Houston Open a week before the Masters and did not play at Sea Island.
“When I made like a 60-footer for eagle on 5, I knew it was going to be a pretty good day,” Ortiz said. “I was in control of my game. It’s one of those where you hit a good drive, it kind of sits down in the fairway and you feel like you’re going to get a flyer and it’s going to come out soft, but I’m really happy the way I played.”
Defending champion Brendon Todd also was at 67 with Tony Finau, Viktor Hovland, Aaron Wise, Nate Lashley, Akshay Bhatia and Michael Gligic.
Former U.S. Amateur champion Andy Ogletree, the low amateur at the Masters, had a 69 in his pro debut. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker also shot 69.
Rickie Fowler had a wild round of 70 with eight birdies and quadruple and double bogeys. He played the final six holes in 4 under to get under par.
“This has to be the lowest I’ve shot with a quad,” Fowler said. “That doesn’t happen a whole lot.”
Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka had a 71. Justin Thomas shot 72. At No. 3, he’s the only player from the top 10 in the world in the field.
Sorenstam elected IGF president
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Annika Sorenstam was elected president of the International Golf Federation on Thursday, replacing the outgoing Peter Dawson.
Sorenstam, a 72-time winner on the LPGA Tour and former No. 1, will take up the position on Jan. 1. The Swede was elected during the IGF’s virtual board meeting and her first major task will be to help oversee the federation’s strategic planning for next year’s Tokyo Olympics.
The 50-year-old Sorenstam was a leading ambassador for golf’s bid to become an Olympic sport at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.
“As an international player, having golf back in the Olympics means so much to me and to our sport,” Sorenstam said. “I very much look forward to working with the board, the IOC and the governing bodies of golf in their efforts to continue to grow the game globally.”
Dawson led the IGF for the last 10 years but decided not to seek reelection.
“Our Olympic status has been a strong catalyst for increasing cooperation and coordination between the major organisations in golf and has significantly strengthened the bonds between the IGF and our National Federations,” Dawson said. “My thanks go to so many people in golf and in the Olympic family for their support over the past 10 years.”
Sullivan takes Dubai lead with near-record
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Andy Sullivan came within a stroke of tying the European Tour record for the lowest 36-hole score by shooting 6-under 66 in the second round of the Golf in Dubai Championship on Thursday.
The English golfer followed up his round of 61 on Wednesday by making five birdies and an eagle at the Jumeirah Golf Estates, lifting him to 17 under par overall and a three-shot lead.
Ernie Els holds the 36-hole record after being 18 under par in 2004 at the midway point of the Heineken Classic.
Colin Montgomerie, meanwhile, was 18 under for his final 36 holes at the European Masters in 1996.
Sullivan’s one victory this season came at the English Championship in August, when he finished on 27 under par for a seven-stroke win.
He said he spoke to a psychologist before his round on Thursday in a bid to stay patient.
“I feel like I’ve got the golf ball under some sort of control at the moment,” Sullivan said. “I know what shapes I can hit and how much I can move it.
“It just feels really comfortable out there off the tee and into the greens, it feels like there aren’t many pins I can’t get at, which is a nice feeling to have. It didn’t happen too often in the season, so it’s nice to have that.”
Englishmen Ross Fisher and Matt Wallace shot 63-67 in the opening two rounds and shared second place on 14 under.
Bezuidenhout on track for back-to-backs
SUN CITY, South Africa — Christiaan Bezuidenhout started his chase for back-to-back wins on the European Tour with a 5-under 67 Thursday to sit in a six-way tie for the lead after the first round of the South African Open.
The South African made five birdies in his opening nine holes and had just one dropped shot at the Gary Player Country Club at Sun City resort. He shares the lead with Mattias Schwab of Austria, Aron Zemmer of Italy and fellow South Africans Dean Burmester, Jacques Kruyswijk and Ruan Corb.
The course is normally home of the Nedbank Golf Challenge at this time of year but that event was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Bezuidenhout won the Alfred Dunhill Championship last weekend to move up to ninth in the Race to Dubai money list.
Dylan Frittelli, who made a name for himself by being in contention at the Masters this year and finishing tied for fifth, is one shot off the pace at the South African Open after his 68. He led at one point but made three bogeys on his back nine. He’s joined by Matthieu Pavon at 4 under.
