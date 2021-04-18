Golf: Ko wins Lotte Championship at tournament-record 28-under par

KAPOLEI, Hawaii — Lydia Ko is golfing like she is a kid again. In other words, she’s tough to beat.
No one came close at this week’s Lotte Championship. Ko torched Kapolei Golf Club and tournament records in the process. A final-round 65 Saturday left her at 28-under 260 and seven shots ahead of everybody.
It brought back vivid memories of the teenager from New Zealand who became the youngest golfer — female or male — to rise to No. 1 the world in 2015. She is the LPGA’s youngest-ever winner, major winner, Rookie and Player of the Year.
Ko, who turns 24 next Saturday, won 14 times in her first 81 starts, including twice as an amateur in 2012 and ’13. But she had only won once since — three years ago — until Saturday.
“When it doesn’t happen you do doubt,” Ko said. “If I said I didn’t doubt myself at all it would be a lie. I wondered if I’d ever be back in the winners circle, but obviously I’m grateful for all that’s happened in my career so far.
“It’s been a fun week in Hawaii and to be back in this position is obviously super cool.”
Ko came up three strokes shy of the LPGA record of 31 under. That was set by Sei Young Kim, who finished tied with Inbee Park, 22-year-old Nelly Korda and Irish rookie Leona Maguire at 267.
Park and Kim, both from South Korea, are ranked 2-3 in the world and Korda is fourth. Kim beat Park in a Lotte playoff six years ago, while Maguire was in the midst of a brilliant college career at Duke.
Park, who vacationed in Hawaii as a child, now has five Top-Five finishes at Lotte, but no wins. With her 63, she shared low-round honors Saturday with Jenny Shin.
Shin tied for sixth another two shots back with Wei-Ling Hsu, Sarah Schmelzel, reigning U.S. Women’s Open champ A Lim Kim and 19-year-old Yuka Saso, making her sixth LPGA start.
Saso led after two rounds. Ko and Korda surged ahead Friday, with Ko’s 21 under score after 54 holes a shot better than Lotte’s 72-hole tournament record. That was set at Ko Olina Golf Club, which hosted Lotte its first eight years.
It wasn’t a huge surprise. In Ko’s last round two weeks ago she closed the ANA Inspiration, the year’s first major, with a 62. In her last 100 holes she has just one bogey.
Korda struggled early and when Ko missed a long birdie putt at No. 8 she was three shots ahead. That flipped a switch.
She birdied the next four holes and six of her last 10. She was flawless, again. Low rounds were common this week, but no one came close to catching Ko, who tried to “keep it simple” and admitted she was inspired by Hideki Matsuyama and Jordan Spieth’s recent wins.
“I think I was putting a lot of pressure on myself and I know there were expectations,” Ko acknowledged. “I slept great last night. I just said, ‘Hey, my fate is already chosen.’ I’m just going to play the best golf I can today. I hung in there.”
Ko’s $300,000 first prize pushes her over $11.5 million for her career.
“I think it’s a great on her,” Park said. “She definitely had her really good times and she really definitely struggled in the middle there, and to come back strong like this is great to see.”
Canada’s Brooke Henderson, who won the last two Lotte championships, finished in a tie for 27th.
Catlin of U.S. wins Austrian Open on 5th playoff hole
ATZENBRUGG, Austria — John Catlin beat Maximilian Kieffer at the fifth playoff hole on Sunday to win the Austrian Open for his third European Tour title.
The American easily wrapped up the victory after three shots from Kieffer landed in the water. The German earlier had a promising chance for his first tour victory, but narrowly missed a birdie putt at the first playoff hole.
“It’s kind of relief. Kind of thought that playoff was never going to end and that we kept going back and forth,” Catlin, who finished on 14-under 274, told Austrian TV.
“It’s obviously nice to win but you never want to see your opponent finish like that. That’s difficult.”
It was Catlin’s third win in 45 appearances, and the 246th win by an American golfer on the European Tour. Catlin has 10 wins worldwide, including four on the Asian Tour.
“Winning is never easy, it doesn't matter what tour you are playing on. So, to get this one is definitely special,” the American said.
“I'd like to crack that top 15 in the world, just to get a chance to play in some more major championships. I never actually played in a major but I think this gives me a very good chance to play in the PGA Championship.”
Catlin started the final day two strokes off the lead, but his second bogey-free round of the tournament lifted him to the top of the leaderboard.
Kieffer trailed the leading duo of Martin Kaymer and Alejandro Canizares by one shot going into the final round, but won six shots in his first seven holes, which included an eagle on the par-5 fourth.
Kieffer and Catlin both birdied the third playoff hole.
It was the second time Kieffer was beaten in a playoff. At the 2013 Open de Espana, he lost to Raphael Jacquelin after nine extra holes.
Kaymer and Alejandro Canizares shared the lead and teed off the final day with a one-stroke advantage, but Catlin and Kieffer pulled ahead.
Former top-ranked Kaymer, chasing his first win since his 2014 U.S. Open triumph, opened with a bogey, added a double on the par-4 third and dropped another stroke on the ninth. He recovered with four birdies in his last six holes to finish third, three strokes behind.
Canizares, who had led since the opening day, lost three strokes on the front nine. He got the first of his two birdies on No. 14 and finished in a tie for seventh at 7-under 281.
The event at the Diamond Country club marked the start of a European swing in the tour, with an event in Gran Canaria and two in Tenerife coming up next.