Golf: Ko wins Lotte Championship at tournament-record 28-under par

“It’s obviously nice to win but you never want to see your opponent finish like that. That’s difficult.”

It was Catlin’s third win in 45 appearances, and the 246th win by an American golfer on the European Tour. Catlin has 10 wins worldwide, including four on the Asian Tour.

“Winning is never easy, it doesn't matter what tour you are playing on. So, to get this one is definitely special,” the American said.

“I'd like to crack that top 15 in the world, just to get a chance to play in some more major championships. I never actually played in a major but I think this gives me a very good chance to play in the PGA Championship.”

Catlin started the final day two strokes off the lead, but his second bogey-free round of the tournament lifted him to the top of the leaderboard.

Kieffer trailed the leading duo of Martin Kaymer and Alejandro Canizares by one shot going into the final round, but won six shots in his first seven holes, which included an eagle on the par-5 fourth.

Kieffer and Catlin both birdied the third playoff hole.

It was the second time Kieffer was beaten in a playoff. At the 2013 Open de Espana, he lost to Raphael Jacquelin after nine extra holes.