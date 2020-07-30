Golf: Koepka cards best round of year for lead at WGC in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Defending champion Brooks Koepka matched his career best with an 8-under 62 on Thursday to take a one-stroke lead over Rickie Fowler in the FedEx St. Jude Invitational.
Koepka had nine birdies and a bogey on a windy day at TPC Southwind in the World Golf Championship event, a week after missing the cut in Minnesota in the 3M Open.
Koepka also will defend his PGA Championship title next week at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, and his coaches helped him realize last weekend how much he was favoring his injured left knee.
He sure seemed to have found something at TPC Southwind, where he turned in his lowest round of the year and best in seven events at this course. This was his eighth time shooting under par in his last nine rounds here.
Fowler, who last missed the cut at Memorial, chipped in from 30 feet to tie Koepka for the lead with a hole to play. But Fowler two-putted for bogey after putting his tee shot in the left rough on his final hole to finish at 64 and tied with Brendon Todd.
Sung Kang shot 65. Justin Thomas, who can move back to No. 1 in the world with a victory, shot a 66 and was tied with Matt Kuchar, Chez Reavie and Max Homa.
Jon Rahm, playing his first event since becoming No. 1 with a win at Memorial, shot 70.
Rory McIlroy also could move back to No. 1 with a win. He opened with a 73.
Koepka, teeing off in the next-to-last group, made clear his injured left knee won’t slow down his title defense. He birdied his first four holes to shoot up the leaderboard and went to 4 under to share the lead with Bryson DeChambeau after rolling in a 23-footer for birdie on the par-3 No. 4.
Koepka bogeyed No. 7. when he missed a 10-footer. But he hit his tee shot on the par-3 No. 8 within 7 feet and made the birdie putt. He used his putter again for a second straight birdie, rolling in an 18-footer on No. 9 to make the turn with the best front nine of the day with a 30 that tied him for the lead at 5 under.
DeChambeau’s renowned power off the tee put him into trouble on his back nine. He bogeyed No. 5 after hitting his tee shot into the left rough, and he wound up in the right rough on No. 6 after a 382-yard drive. But DeChambeau put his shot within 4 feet but had to settle for par.
Koepka kept rolling. He birdied two of his first four on the back nine, and he sunk a 7-footer on No. 13. He had a chance for eagle on the par-5 No. 16 but had to tap in for birdie. He finished with a 67.
He said Wednesday his injured left knee is affecting his swing because he’s hesitant to shift his weight.
“I feel like I’m getting better and better every day,” he said. “Last week I saw signs of it, made some adjustments this weekend as far as just seeing how scared I was to get on my left side. ... You can battle through it all the time, but still, pain will make you adjust really quickly, and just seeing where I was made a few adjustments in my setup just to kind of help ease it and help get my body through that.”
Koepka reinjured his left knee in South Korea at the CJ Cup last October and has a partially torn patella tendon. He’s holding off surgery unless the tear worsens.
“We’ll see when my season ends and go get stem cell again most likely and figure it out from there,” Koepka said.
His victory here last year was his seventh on the PGA Tour and most recent. Koepka finished seventh at the RBC Heritage in June, his only top 10 since the tour returned from its shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic. He’s missed the cut twice in his last three events and tied for 62nd at the Memorial. Ranked No. 1 in the world at the beginning of the year, he has slipped to sixth.
After missing the cut last week at the 3M Open, Koepka worked with both British-based coach Pete Cowen and Claude Harmon to fine-tune his game. Koepka said having Cowen watch him hit balls in person and not on video was much more helpful.
“It was nice to see him, work on some things,” Kopeka said. “Just good to have. That’s why I have Claude and Pete there, to bounce ideas off of and see where you’re at. They’re both saying the same thing. And I think this weekend, if there was ever a good cut to miss, I think it was that one.”
Garcia Rodriguez shoots 62 for lead
BIRMINGHAM, England — Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez led a Spanish charge in the European Tour’s latest stop in England, shooting a course-record 10-under 62 in the opening round of the Hero Open on Thursday.
Garcia Rodriguez set the pace at the Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel and Country Club course with a round that included two eagles and eight birdies.
The 31-year-old raced to the turn in 29 with five birdies and an eagle and although he bogeyed the 10th, he responded with birdies on the 13th and 14th and finished eagle-birdie after a dropped shot on the 16th.
“For me it’s incredible,” Garcia Rodriguez said. “I was so close to the hole the whole time, the irons were incredible and it’s amazing. It’s my dream all the time to be on the European Tour and it’s my first low score.”
Fellow Spaniards Pablo Larrazabal and Miguel Angel Jimenez finished with a share of second place two shots back.
Jimenez, 56, who made his first start at the 1983 Benson and Hedges Spanish Open and is playing his record 707th European Tour appearance, was greeted by applauding players when he reached the green on the 18th hole.
“It’s been a wonderful day,” said Jimenez, who matched Sam Torrance’s previous record of 706 in last week’s British Masters.
“Eight under par with a beautiful summer day and especially now on the 18th here with all my colleagues clapping for me, it’s emotional. I appreciate that very much. Some of them are new players, some I’ve known for many years. It was really nice, very emotive.
“I enjoy everything about my life here. This is a way of living; it’s not only about business, it’s a way of living and golf is my life. You never remember any dull moments.”
Oliver Farr of Wales was another shot back in fourth after finishing his first round with a 7-under 65 with England’s Ashley Chesters and Danish teenager Rasmus Hojgaard a stroke further back.
Scotland’s David Drysdale carded a one-over-par 73 on his 500th European Tour start.
LPGA players test positive for coronavirus
The LPGA Tour’s return to golf has yielded two positive tests for the coronavirus out of the 466 given to players and caddies before they traveled and when they arrived in Ohio for the LPGA Drive On Championship.
The LPGA says Marina Alex had no symptoms when she tested positive before leaving for Inverness. Following 10 days of quarantine, she is expected to return next week at the Marathon Classic. The tour says one caddie also tested positive and did not travel. The caddie was only to scheduled to work the first event.
Gaby Lopez has the positive test result out of the 233 given to players and caddies at the tournament.
The LPGA says one player from the Symetra Tour, Fatima Fernandez Cano, tested positive and withdrew from last week’s tournament in Michigan. The tour says she has recovered and has been cleared to play.
