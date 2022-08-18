Golf: Korda equals Ladies European Tour record in Spain

SOTOGRANDE, Spain — Jessica Korda made three eagles Thursday in an 11-under 61 that equaled a Ladies European Tour record and gave her a five-shot lead after the first round of the Aramco Team Series in Sotogrande.

Korda also added six birdies to go with one bogey-on the par-4 eighth to break the course record at La Reserva Club and equal the lowest round in relation to par on the Ladies European Tour.

The American was at 7 under after seven holes following eagles at the par-5 second and sixth holes. She added her third eagle on the 16th, also a par-5.

“I have never made three eagles in a round, so I’m definitely going to remember this one,” Korda said. “For the last month and change, I think I haven’t really been converting any putts and the floodgates opened today and hopefully they can continue tomorrow and that’s the beauty of golf.”

Her sister, Nelly Korda, was in a tie for fourth despite a double bogey 7 on the sixth.

The event features a 54-hole individual tournament taking place alongside a 36-hole team event. The quartet of Jessica Korda, Tereza Melecka, Noora Komulainen and amateur Malcolm Borwick holds a one-shot lead in the team event.