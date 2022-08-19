Golf: Korda up by 6 shots after 2 rounds in Spain

SOTOGRANDE, Spain — Jessica Korda extended her lead to six shots going into the final day of the of the Aramco Team Series in Sotogrande and also won the team event Friday.

Korda shot a 4-under 68 in the second round, a day after carding an 11-under 61 that broke the course record and equaled the lowest round in relation to par ever made on the Ladies European Tour.

She was six shots ahead of Pauline Roussin of France (68), while Nelly Korda — Jessica's sister — was another shot back in third after a 69.

In the 36-hole team event, the quartet including Jessica Korda, Tereza Melecka, Noora Komulainen and amateur Malcolm Borwick won by one shot after finishing on a total of 33-under over two rounds.

“I think we just really had a good vibe out there,” Korda said. “We tried to keep it as light as possible. It was a lot harder today. The wind was definitely up, so it was a bit tough, but everyone played and contributed. When somebody was out, another person had their back – the beauty of team golf."

Trio share Champions lead

ENDICOTT, N.Y. — Darren Clarke, Jim Furyk and Vijay Singh shared the lead at 7-under 65 on Friday in the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open, with four more major champions right behind at En-Joie Golf Club.

Padraig Harrington and Duffy Waldorf followed at 66, and Ernie Els, Mike Weir, Y.E. Yang and Brandt Jobe shot 67. Waldorf and Jobe are the only non-major winners in the top nine.

Clarke won the Senior British Open last month at Gleneagles.

“It’s nice to win any time, but obviously winning a senior major was more special and I feel good about my game right now,” Clarke said. “That’s not to say I’ll have another couple days like I did today, but I’m going to do my best.”

Singh opened birdie-birdie-eagle.

“Played nicely, kept the ball in play, which you need on this golf course,” Singh said. “Just tried to make a lot of birdies.”

Charles Schwab Cup leader Steven Alker was tied for 39th at 71. Bernhard Langer, the 64-year-old star who the event in 2014, also shot 71.

Miguel Angel Jimenez, the Boeing Classic winner last week outside Seattle to match Alker and Jerry Kelly for the tour victory lead with three, shot 72. John Daly, the winner of the PGA Tour's 1992 B.C. Open at the course, also had a 72.

Defending champion Cameron Beckman shot a 73.