DETROIT — Cameron Champ played one of the best stretches on the PGA Tour this season, matching the lowest nine-hole score and the longest birdie-eagle streak.
Champ had an 8-under 28 on the front nine thanks, shooting under par for six straight holes.
"The hole looked pretty big for a while," he said.
The rookie cooled off on a steamy day with a 1-over 37 on the back nine, closing with a bogey after pushing a 4-foot putt just to the right and past the cup for a 7-under 65.
Nate Lashley took advantage of the opportunity to put his name on top of the leaderboard for the second straight day. Lashley shot a 67, putting him at 14-under 130 for a one-shot lead at scoring-friendly Detroit Golf Club.
"A lot of the weeks the courses are really difficult, so it's a nice change coming here," said Lashley, who is ranked No. 353 in the world.
Charles Howell III (67) was two shots back. J.T. Poston (63) and Ryan Armour (69) were another stroke back.
Dustin Johnson, the world's second-ranked player, and U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland finished at 2 under to miss the cut by three strokes.
"It just seemed like every time I hit a bad shot, it was in the wrong spot and made bogey," said Johnson, who had four of five bogeys on his back nine.
Woodland opened with a 72 in his first start since winning his first major and bounced back with a 69, an up-and-down round with eight birdies and five bogeys.
He and Johnson will have an extra couple of days to prepare for the British Open.
"Yeah, I need to get ready, but I'm excited about Portrush," Woodland said. "I've heard great things. But I've got some work to do, just tighten some things up. I wasn't prepared as much as I probably should have been this week. But two weeks off, I'll have plenty of time and I'll be ready to go."
Chez Reavie, who won the Travelers Championship last week, and Bubba Watson also failed to make it to the weekend.
Reavie was tied for fourth entering the day and was 6 under on his 13th hole of the second round. He closed with a bogey, double bogey and triple bogey to plummet to 1-under 143. Watson shot a 75 after opening with a 68.
The 36-year-old Lashley slipped into the tournament as an alternate Wednesday.
"The way I'm playing, yeah, I feel like I should be out here every week," he said.
Lashley is No. 132 in the FedEx Cup standings.
"I need a good week and move up into that top 125," he said. "To do it this week comfortably would be great. To be able to kind of relax the last few events of the season would be really nice."
Lashley's only top-10 finish during his two-year PGA Tour career was in February, when he tied for eighth at the Puerto Rico Open.
The 24-year-old Champ won the Sanderson Farms Championship in October and added a pair of top-10 finishes in November. In his last 10 tournaments, though, he has missed seven cuts and withdrawn once with a finish no better than a tie for 54th.
Champ, who is from Sacramento, California, leads the tour in driving distance at 316.6 yards and ranks 187th in accuracy.
After a ringing phone distracted him on the 17th tee, he sent a 320-yard drive to the left into the rough behind a tree 251 yards to the pin. Champ originally planned to use a 3-iron before choosing a 4-iron for his second shot and sent a low line drive under branches that left him 91 feet away.
"I was just looking to see if I could get a 3-iron out of that lie," he said. "There was no chance."
His chip set him up for a 9-footer for birdie, his only one on the back nine.
"The back side I really didn't play terrible, I just hit a few shots that kind of limited my ability to get it close to the hole," he said.
Stricker sets Senior Open record
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The boys from Madison are making it look easy at Notre Dame in the U.S. Senior Open.
For the second straight day, Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly, friends and competitors since their junior years in Wisconsin, took apart the rain-softened Warren Golf Course, each shooting bogey-free rounds of 6-under 64 in the second round Friday.
Stricker broke the tournament 36-hole record at 14-under 126, a day after shooting an event-record 62 for a share of the first-round lead with defending champion David Toms. Kelly, a playoff winner over Stricker and Retief Goosen last week in the Madison event that Stricker hosts, was two strokes back after their morning rounds.
"I've known Jerry from a young age when we were playing amateur events and junior events across Wisconsin," said the 52-year-old Stricker, the Regions Tradition winner last month for his first major title. "It's good to see him playing well. I knew this course would set up well for him. He's doing everything well as it shows from winning last week."
Stricker has plenty of motivation from his loss Sunday when he missed a birdie putt on the final hole of regulation and bogeyed the first playoff hole.
"It stings a little bit," Stricker said. "I feel good going around this course. It fits my eye well. It's a treat to go around here and play, and I like what I've been doing so far."
The 53-year-old Kelly, who admits his personality is the polar opposite of Stricker's quiet nature, says they have helped each other during their low moments on both tours.
"It's competition and support and friendship," Kelly said. "I appreciate everything (Stricker's) done for my game. I hope he knows I've been there for him."
The victory last week was Kelly's fourth on the 50-and-over tour. He won three PGA Tour titles.
"Definitely a continuation of last week," he said. "(I've) got a great feel the last five weeks. It's low every week (on the PGA Tour Champions). So it teaches you to keep going, keep going."
Toms was third at 11 under after a 67. He played in the afternoon when wind the picked up.
"I had some ups and downs, not quite as solid as yesterday but not many days are," Toms said. "I think the wind played a factor, what wind we had in the middle of the round, as far as trying to get a ball close to the pin. You had to pay attention to that."
Two-time U.S. Open champion Retief Goosen had a 65 to get to 9 under in Senior Open debut. The South African rebounded from a bogey on the 13th hole with four straight birdies.
"It's nice to have that finish and (be) five behind with two rounds to go," Goosen said. "Just got to get on a good run."
Bob Estes (65), Chris DiMarco (66) and Kirk Triplett (68) followed at 8 under.
Among those returning for the weekend is Tom Watson, who matched his age with a 69 on Thursday and bettered it Friday with an afternoon 68 that included consecutive birdies at holes 15-17.
"I wanted to be here on the weekend again," Watson said. "At my age, you never know how many more USGA championships you're going to play in.
Watson's long-time rival, 18-time major winner Jack Nicklaus, is now a behind-the-ropes fan and raised his arms in celebration next to wife Barbara when son Gary, playing in his first Senior Open, birdied his final hole for a 71 that left him at 1-under 139 and also playing this weekend.
There were 41 golfers under-par 140 after two rounds with the 36-hole cut coming at 2-over 142. After yielding 41 sub-par rounds Thursday, Warren surrendered 39 Friday.
Park shoots 62 for LPGA Tour lead
ROGERS, Ark. — Inbee Park had five straight birdies in a 9-under 62 to take the first-round lead Friday in the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.
Seeking her 20th LPGA Tour victory and first since early last year, the South Korean star began the birdie run on the second hole of the round that started on No. 10. She also birdied the par-5 18th to make the turn at 6-under 29 and added three birdies on the second nine.
Park is trying to win for the second time at Pinnacle Country Club after taking the 2013 title.
Paula Creamer, Carlota Ciganda and Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong were a stroke back.
Ariya Jutanugarn, Annie Parkand Maria Torres shot 64.
Former University of Arkansas star Stacy Lewis had a 68. She won the 2014 event.
Maria Fassi, the 21-year-old Mexican player who won the NCAA title last month for the Razorbacks, opened with a 70.