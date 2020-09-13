Golf: Lee wins a stunner in a playoff at the ANA Inspiration

“The fact is, it has been way too artificial,” Hall of Famer Judy Rankin said on the Golf Channel broadcast. "There was no real reason for it to be there. There were not spectators, or clients or anything like that. And it has affected play way too much.”

Lee practiced that shot earlier in the week. “I definitely thought to utilize the back board,” she said of her shot.

Henderson was one shot behind on the 18th, her ball sitting up in the rough, when she hit 5-wood that came out flat and was running hot until it disappeared under the blue bunting. She was given a free drop from the temporary immovable obstruction, chipped to 2 feet for birdie and a 69 and joined the playoff at 15-under 273.

The wall didn't decide the playoff, though.

Lee hit a beautiful fairway metal that led to her up-and-down for birdie. Korda couldn't get close enough with a wedge after having to lay up. Henderson came up just short, and her eagle putt from just off the front of the green ran out an extra 7 feet on the sun-baked, fast greens of Mission Hills.

“You’re playing against the best in the world out there, and it’s tough to lose that way,” Henderson said. "I felt like I missed a lot of putts. ... But Mirim and Nelly played great, and I really fought my way around, so I’m happy.