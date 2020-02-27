Golf: Lewis, English ride exemptions to early Honda Classic lead

“It’s just live and survive, basically,” said Matthew NeSmith, who had a hole-in-one on the par-3 fifth.

Westwood hit 11 of 14 fairways and was thoroughly pleased with how the day went.

“Everybody should play like that," Westwood said. “Everybody who's out here is in a privileged position with nothing to lose. We should all be having fun. But at the age of nearly 47 it seems even easier. I don't play anywhere I don't want to play. I just play great tournaments and the ones I want to play in, and I set my own schedule, and it's just great fun."

Lewis made his splashy entrance into golf headlines in 2011, when the then-amateur Englishman was a surprise co-leader after the opening round of the British Open. He played that opening round with Tom Watson, the five-time British Open winner who happens to be Lewis’ namesake and his father’s favorite player. He wound up as the European Tour’s rookie of the year that season.

Not much has gone right since.

“I struggled for a while, and then I think really things got so low that you couldn’t get any lower,” Lewis said. “So it was like, ‘Well, only good things can happen now.’”

Good things happened in bunches Thursday, when Lewis had a bogey-free round.