Golf: LPGA comes out of pandemic strong with 34-event schedule

The opening event is the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions on Jan. 21-24 in Orlando. A month later, instead of heading to Australia and Asia, the tour will have consecutive weeks in Florida before moving west for the Kia Classic north of San Diego, the ANA Inspiration as its first major in the California desert. After a week break during the Masters, the LPGA resumes with events in Hawaii and Los Angeles before going to Asia for three weeks.

Whan hopes that moving the Asia events back three months will be enough time for travel restrictions to be eased.

The U.S. Women’s Open goes to Olympic Club in San Francisco for the first time, while the Women’s PGA Championship will be a Atlanta Athletic Club and the Women’s British Open will be at Carnoustie.

The Founders Cup is leaving Arizona for the first time in its 10-year history, to Mountain Ridge Country Club in northern New Jersey. The LPGA has added a match play event and an event that will be co-sanctioned with the Ladies European Tour. Details have not been announced on the new events.

Asia has three consecutive events in May and three more in October. Europe also has a stretch of LPGA golf for a month, with the two majors (Evian and the Women’s British Open) along with the Ladies Scottish Open and the new tournament with the LET.

The schedule includes the Solheim Cup on Labor Day weekend, to be held at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio.