Golf: LPGA returns with Kang posting 66 at Inverness for the lead

Moore has five career PGA Tour victories. After missing the cuts in his first three events following the coronavirus break, the 37-year-old former UNLV player tied for 40th two weeks ago in the Memorial in Ohio and tied for 12th last week in Minnesota.

“I thought I was more ready coming out of the quarantine than maybe I was,” Moore said. “I came out and kind of felt a little uncomfortable and just didn’t feel like myself for the first few weeks, so I kind of honed in on what I felt like I needed to do, and just been grinding on that for the last few weeks.”

Schenk is winless on the PGA Tour. The 28-year-old former Purdue player birdied five of the final seven holes on his opening nine, parred the next seven and closed with birdies on Nos. 8 and 9.

“Had a couple nice par saves, which always makes it easier to add up these points,” Schenk said. “You’re not going backwards at all. Hit hit a couple wedges close and pretty much kept it out of trouble. There’s some room to drive the golf ball, but if you do drive it considerably off the fairway you can find some trouble.”

He likes the new venue.

“I liked the last golf course, and I like this one a little better, in my personal opinion,” Schenk said.