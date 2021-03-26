Golf: MacIntyre battles world No. 1 Johnson to a draw

She had hoped for a smoother return to the tour but finished the round tied with Yani Tseng for 142nd in the 144-player field. Wie West opened with her only birdie and then carded seven bogeys in her next 13 holes. She made a double bogey-6 on No. 15 and closed with a bogey on 18.

“I birdied the first hole, so that was good,” Wie West said. “I hit a lot of great shots today. Just felt like I had a couple unlucky bounces here and there that could have made a big difference. At the same time, I just couldn’t get my putter going. I Just didn’t make a lot confident strokes out there today which I know I can improve for tomorrow.”

Wie West said she had no excuses.

“I’m really taking a lot of the positives out of it, and there were a lot. It didn’t seem like it, but I’m excited," she said. "I’m grateful to be back out here, grateful that I have another day tomorrow to kind of get my game ready for ANA. I hope I make a lot of birdies tomorrow.”

The ANA Inspiration, the season’s first major, is next week at Mission Hills in Rancho Mirage.

Even though her parents flew over from Hawaii to help care for her daughter, Wie West said the demands of motherhood will affect the time she can spend at the course.