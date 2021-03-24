Golf: Match Play starts with emotions, surprises

“I’m not sure that many people would have been picking me this week,” said Kuchar, who has gone more than a year since his last finish in the top 10.

Kevin Kisner, the defending champion from 2019 — the Match Play was the third event to be canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic — won his seventh straight match by beating Louis Oosthuizen.

Since the format switched to group play in 2016, Kisner is the only player to have lost his first match and gone on to win. So there’s hope for Thomas, DeChambeau and McIlroy. They still have a chance to win their group, with the 16 winners advancing to the knockout stage on the weekend.

It won’t be easy, even for those who win. Dustin Johnson, the top seed, lost momentum when he found the water on the par-5 12th and three-putted from 15 feet to lose the 13th. He finally closed out Adam Long on the 18th hole.

“Winning your first match definitely helps,” Johnson said. “But you’ve still got to go pretty much win all three matches if you want to advance.”

Sebastian Munoz rolled in a 25-foot birdie putt on the last hole, forcing Rahm to make his 8-footer to win. He rolled it in and chased it to the hole with a fist pump.