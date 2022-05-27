 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Golf

Golf: McCarron, Ames weather rain, wind to take Senior PGA lead

  • Updated
  • 0
Golf logo (for web only)

Golf logo (for web only)

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Scott McCarron didn’t have time to think about his surgically repaired left ankle on Friday. Mother Nature wouldn't let him.

“It was crazy,” McCarron said of the weather changes.

He shot a 5-under 66, including eight birdies, in the rain and wind at the Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores to share the early second-round lead at 8-under 134 with Canada’s Stephen Ames, who also shot 66.

“Weather (when) we teed off … was not too bad,” McCarron said. “(It was) 60 (degrees) and then we got to the third hole, and I think it dropped 10 or 15 degrees.”

Ames, who was born in Trinidad, was not a big fan of the temperatures but still made six birdies in his final 11 holes to offset a double-bogey for the second straight day.

“It’s not my cup of tea,” Ames said. “I’m not a fan of the cold weather even though I lived in Canada. But I never went out and played golf in this.”

People are also reading…

McCarron, whose 11 PGA Tour Champions victories includes the 2017 Seniors Players major title, is coming off major reconstruction surgery of his left ankle and has just one Top 25 finish this season in nine events. Ames, meanwhile, is 11th on the money list with $406,237 in earnings thanks to four Top 10 finishes.

Many other golfers struggled a day after somewhat ideal scoring conditions produced 56 sub-par rounds at the Jack Nicklaus-designed course near Lake Michigan.

Four were two strokes behind the leaders at a 6-under 136: rookie money-leader Steven Alker of New Zealand; PGA Tour Champions legend Bernhard Langer of Germany; Florida’s Brian Gay; and Canadian Mike Weir (71).

Another four golfers were at 5-under 137, including South Africa’s Ernie Els (70), Australia’s Rod Pampling (68) and Americans Paul Goydos (68) and Tracy Phillips (68).

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NFL: Lance looks comfortable in role as starting QB for 49ers

NFL: Lance looks comfortable in role as starting QB for 49ers

Trey Lance took the practice field this week for the San Francisco 49ers in a far different state than his rookie campaign. The nagging finger injury that limited him all last season has healed, his knowledge of the offense has grown and he has emerged as a leader now that he is set to take over for Jimmy Garoppolo as starting quarterback in San Francisco.

NBA Playoffs: Curry, Warriors rally past Mavs for 2-0 lead in West finals

NBA Playoffs: Curry, Warriors rally past Mavs for 2-0 lead in West finals

Stephen Curry scored 32 points with six 3-pointers and eight rebounds, Kevon Looney had a career-high 21 points and 12 rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors used one of their signature third-quarter flurries to rally past the Dallas Mavericks 126-117 for a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.

NBA Playoffs: Kidd, rekindled Mavs on familiar turf down 1-0 at Warriors

NBA Playoffs: Kidd, rekindled Mavs on familiar turf down 1-0 at Warriors

Jason Kidd has been here before in his first season as coach of the Mavericks. with Dallas down 1-0 in a third consecutive NBA playoff series. The Bay Area native looks for another bounce-back from Luka Doncic and company in his first trip to the conference finals as a coach. Dallas is this deep in the playoffs for the first time since Kidd was the point guard on the Dirk Nowitzki-led team that won the 2011 NBA title.

49ers: Kaepernick helps Gray prep for Lance's arm

49ers: Kaepernick helps Gray prep for Lance's arm

San Francisco rookie receiver Danny Gray worked out before the draft with former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in preparation for catching bullets from the 49ers' current strong-armed quarterback, Trey Lance.

Watch Now: Related Video

Colin Kaepernick secures Raiders workout after 5 years out of NFL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News