Golf: Mickelson eyeing record 3rd straight PGA Tour Champions win

Phil Mickelson made history 30 years ago in Tucson, becoming one of seven amateurs to win a PGA Tour event since 1940.

Lefty is back in Arizona this weekend and he has a chance to stand alone in the record book.

A winner in his first two PGA Tour Champions starts, Mickelson could become the first player to win his first three starts on a PGA Tour-sanctioned tour this weekend in the Cologuard Classic at Tucson National.

“I think it’s going to be a tough challenge for me here because the course allows you to play it a lot of different ways,” Mickelson said Thursday. “Although I’m going to play it pretty aggressively, I’m going to bring in a lot of trouble, too. If I can kind of eliminate some of the big misses, I think I’m going to make a lot of birdies.”

Mickelson had no trouble at Tucson National and TPC Starr Pass in 1991, overcoming a triple bogey in the final round to win the Northern Telecom Open as a 20-year-old amateur. The former Arizona State player is still the last amateur to win a PGA Tour event.

Mickelson returns to the desert with a chance to make it 3 for 3 on the senior tour. He won at Ozarks National in Missouri last August in his first start after turning 50 and followed that up with a win at the Country Club of Virginia in October.