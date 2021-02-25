Golf: Mickelson eyeing record 3rd straight PGA Tour Champions win

Phil Mickelson made history 30 years ago in Tucson, becoming one of seven amateurs to win a PGA Tour event since 1940.
Lefty is back in Arizona this weekend and he has a chance to stand alone in the record book.
A winner in his first two PGA Tour Champions starts, Mickelson could become the first player to win his first three starts on a PGA Tour-sanctioned tour this weekend in the Cologuard Classic at Tucson National.
“I think it’s going to be a tough challenge for me here because the course allows you to play it a lot of different ways,” Mickelson said Thursday. “Although I’m going to play it pretty aggressively, I’m going to bring in a lot of trouble, too. If I can kind of eliminate some of the big misses, I think I’m going to make a lot of birdies.”
Mickelson had no trouble at Tucson National and TPC Starr Pass in 1991, overcoming a triple bogey in the final round to win the Northern Telecom Open as a 20-year-old amateur. The former Arizona State player is still the last amateur to win a PGA Tour event.
Mickelson returns to the desert with a chance to make it 3 for 3 on the senior tour. He won at Ozarks National in Missouri last August in his first start after turning 50 and followed that up with a win at the Country Club of Virginia in October.
Should he win in Tucson, the quest to make more history might have to wait a while. The five-time major champion still believes he can compete on the PGA Tour and his upcoming schedule includes The Players Championship, Honda Classic, Masters and possibly the Valero Texas Open.
Mickelson, who has 44 career PGA Tour wins, has made four cuts in eight events this 2021 season.
“I haven’t really looked at Champions Tour schedule,” he said. “I want to start playing on the regular tour with a little bit less stress. I’ve been really hard on myself when I make some mistakes and I’ve got to kind of ease up and play a little bit more free and a little bit lighter. If I can do that, I think I can shoot some pretty good scores out there.”
Mickelson will have to put up some low numbers on Tucson National's Catalina Course with a deep field set to tee it up starting Friday.
Schwab Cup money leader Bernhard Langer is still going strong at 63 and is the defending champion after coming from four strokes back to win last year.
Four-time major champion Ernie Els is second in the points standings. Major champions Davis Love III and Mike Weir also are in the field, as is former University of Arizona player Jim Furyk, who won his first two senior starts last year.
“The guys are still competitive and they are still hungry, and that’s what we all enjoy,” Furyk said. "We enjoy the competition and maybe I don’t have to hit 320 yards anymore to do so. I’m enjoying it.”
They're all vying to win the unique Conquistador helmet awarded to the winner in Tucson. Mickelson first put the trophy on his head after winning as an amateur — he cut himself in the process — and did it twice more after consecutive wins in 1995-96.
“It looks cool. I’ve got three of them that are wanting a fourth, they want a nice even number,” he said. “They want a foursome. They don’t like to go out as three, they’re always looking for a fourth, so that would be a nice fit.”
So would doing something no other golfer has done.
Simpson, Fitzpatrick lead WGC
BRADENTON, Fla. — Webb Simpson ran off three straight late birdies for a share of the lead Thursday in the Workday Championship. Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau ran up some big numbers.
Simpson matched Matthew Fitzpatrick with a 6-under 66 at The Concession in the World Golf Championships event moved from Mexico to Florida because of COVID-19 circumstances.
Simpson birdied the par-4 15th and 16th and par-5 17th. The 2012 U.S. Open champion won twice last season and has seven PGA Tour victories.
Fitzpatrick had a bogey-free round. The Englishman has six European Tour titles.
The top-ranked Johnson had two double bogeys in a 77. DeChambeau and Bubba Watson also shot 77, with DeChambeau making a triple bogey on the par-4 16th.
Brooks Koepka was a stroke out of the lead at 67 with Billy Horschel, Sergio Garcia and Kevin Kisner. Koepka won the Phoenix Open this month for his eighth PGA Tour title.
Second-ranked Jon Rahm bogeyed the final hole late in the afternoon for a 68.
Tony Finau, coming off a playoff loss to Max Homa last week at Riviera, also was at 68 with defending champion Patrick Reed, Wade Ormsby, Sungjae Im and Cameron Smith.
Rory McIlroy had three bogeys in a 69.
Third-ranked Justin Thomas birdied three of the last four for a 73. He dropped four strokes in a three-hole stretch on his first nine, making a double bogey and two bogeys.
Homa also shot 73.
Gainey leads in Puerto Rico
RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico — Tommy Gainey birdied five of the last seven holes at breezy Grand Reserve for a 7-under 65 and the first-round lead Thursday in the PGA Tour's Puerto Rico Open.
Gainey, the 45-year-old from South Carolina who won his lone PGA Tour title in 2012, had a one-stroke lead over local favorite Rafael Campos, Robert Garrigus, Taylor Pendrith, Lee Hodges, Greg Chalmers, Fabian Gomez and Brandon Wu.
“It’s windy. It’s Puerto Rico,” Gainey said. “I’m just glad that it’s 80 degrees outside, because back in South Carolina, all it is, is 40 degrees and raining. So, I’m just glad to be in some hot weather. Wind, I can deal with. But I just hit it really good today.”
The tournament is being played opposite the World Golf Championship event in Florida. The winner will get into the PGA Championship in May but not the Masters in April.
Gainey rebounded from a three-putt bogey on the par-3 11th with birdies on the par-4 12th and 13th, par-5 15th, par-4 17th and par-5 18th.
“Hit it 12 feet on No. 11 and then three-whacked it,” Gainey said. “So I’m not happy about that, but really happy at bouncing back with a birdie on 12. Just showing a little resilience and confidence to come back from a bogey, because when you three-putt from 12 feet, come on, let’s be honest, that’s bad.”
He also started fast, birdieing the opening two holes and three of the first four.
Campos closed with a birdie on 18. The 32-year-old Puerto Rican player won a Korn Ferry Tour event in 2019,
“I hit the ball very well, gave myself a lot of great looks,” Campos said. “Wasn’t really aggressive today, which I think that was a key, just kind of tried to play my way around the course.”
The event is being played without spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s weird not seeing the fans out here,” Campos said. “I miss them.”
European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington shot 70. Ian Poulter, the top-ranked player in the field at 59th, opened with a 71.