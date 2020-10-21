Golf: Mickelson might go where fans are not for Masters tuneup

The plan for the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, held at Phoenix Country Club, is to be limited to 350 members who will have access only to a private area in the clubhouse. They can watch on the course, with no area to congregate, and walking corridors are being widened. Members will have temperature checks each day and must wear masks at all times.

The Houston Open said spectators must have masks on at all times at Memorial Park except when eating or drinking. It has yet to announce specific guidelines for spectators.

The USGA announced the U.S. Women’s Open will not have spectators at Champions Golf Club in Houston. The Women’s Open is Dec. 10-13, a month after the Houston Open.

“Following extensive consultation with health officials, we have decided that hosting the U.S. Women’s Open without spectators will provide the best opportunity to conduct the championship safely for all involved,” said John Bodenhamer, the USGA’s senior managing director of championships.

Dustin Johnson, who has withdrawn from the last two PGA Tour events after the world’s No. 1 player tested positive for the coronavirus, is scheduled to return at the Houston Open. After self-isolating for 10 days, Johnson does not have to be tested again for three months under CDC guidelines the PGA Tour has adopted.