Golf: Morikawa, Reed bid to become America's first European No 1

The points he has earned in World Golf Championships and the majors have left him in third place in the Race to Dubai standings, behind Patrick Reed and then Tommy Fleetwood. Such are the many strands and quirks to a European Tour season that has become very global in recent years.

“We all got here through some different way,” Morikawa said.

“I don’t want to just play in the U.S. my entire life,” he added. “I want to come out here and experience what it’s like on the European Tour, see what other course are like, see what other players are like, because I feel like my game can travel and we’re going to see how it goes this week.”

Morikawa’s biggest rival at Jumeriah Golf Estates this week is another American.

Reed leads the Race to Dubai standings with 2,427.7 points heading into the 38th and final event of a European Tour season like no other. He climbed to No. 1 on the back of a win at the WGC Mexico Championship and built on that by amassing points from 13th-place finishes at the PGA Championship and U.S. Open, as well as a tie for 10th at the Masters.