Golf: Morikawa's late stumble gives Workday contenders a chance

Also at 10-under 203 was Jin Young Ko, the No. 1 player in women's golf, who shot a 66 to get in position.

All of them will be chasing Korda.

“Any time you can get ahead of the pack going into Sunday is a positive,” Korda said. “There are some good players there, so it'll take good golf to win.”

Tavatanakit said she didn't spend a lot of time looking at the leaderboard. When she did, she wasn't sure where she stood because she kept missing the front page of leaders.

“I was like, ‘Oh, I’m probably still up there.' So I didn't think too much about it until 15. I saw that I am two back,” Tavatanakit said. “I was like, ‘OK, let's see what I can do here.' Not going to lie, coming down the stretch, those putts were a little shaky.”

But she made them, and she's in great position going for her first LPGA Tour victory.

For Sorenstam, it will be a ceremonial stroll before family and friends on a home course where her neighbors for years were more likely to see her at Easter brunch or the pickleball courts than on the golf course.

Her troubles began with a bogey on the par-5 15th, the start of five bogeys in an eight-hole stretch.