Golf Notes: DeChambeau 2 shirt sizes, 40 pounds bigger

“As long as I stay focused on doing that this weekend, that keeps me progressing forward.”

Spieth described his progress as improved, but not quite where he wants to be. He the swing he takes from the range to the course is at about 90%.

“It’s that last bit that some of the shots that I hit that weren’t so great,” he said. “It’s not that I won’t hit bad shots; obviously, I will. But it’s just that full control of the club that I know I’ve had in the past and leads to consistency more than anything else.”

There wasn’t any wild shots that cost him big numbers. Is one double bogey, which cost him a two-shot lead at the time, was from his putter, of all clubs. He had a 3-footer for par on the third hole that turned into a four-putt double bogey.

EXTRA PRACTICE

Rory McIlroy spent the last month getting ready for a charity match at at Seminole and then the Charles Schwab Challenge, so he had plenty of practice.

He wasn’t expecting a little extra work away from the golf course.

Turns out the rental home he has at Colonail has a golf simulator in the basement, and McIlroy put it to use after his opening round of 68.