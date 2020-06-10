Golf Notes: Fowler OK with microphone, others not so much

STEEL WALKER

Jimmy Walker once switched to a 43-inch driver to help with accuracy. He returns to competition this week with another throwback. Walker will be the first player in six years to use a driver with a steel shaft.

“It all started a couple of months ago,” Walker said. “We got home and there was nothing to do so I got out my original Titleist 970 fairway metal, started hitting it and was blown away by how well it worked. I remember it was the first club I ever had built by Titleist when I qualified for the Byron Nelson as an amateur in 2001. It was the first PGA Tour event I ever played. I had that club in the bag for the longest time.”

He called J.J. VanWezenbeeck at Titleist with the odd request, a box of shafts was found collecting dust and Walker received first a fairway metal and then the driver.

The last player to use a steel shaft in his driver was Patrick Reed at Hilton Head in 2014. Walker was among the last players to use a steel shaft for drivers until finally switching over to graphite in 2008.

