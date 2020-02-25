Golf Notes: Kerr brings her views to TV at Honda Classic

Cristie Kerr returns to action this week on the golf course without her clubs: Golf Channel is using the 20-time LPGA Tour winner for the Honda Classic.

This is more dipping toes in the water instead of a plunge.

“I struck up a friendship with Golf Channel recently thinking that I’m going to get into broadcasting, but I don’t know when that is,” Kerr said. “I’ve never had a problem talking, to be honest. There’s not a lot of things you can put your skill set to use at.”

This will be her third appearance with Golf Channel. She was in the Orlando, Florida, studio during the Sony Open last year, and she was in the booth with Judy Rankin and on the ground with Jerry Foltz in November for the LPGA Tour’s season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

A break in the schedule made the Honda Classic work. The LPGA Tour is off for a month because three Asia events were canceled because of the viral outbreak that began in China, though Kerr would not have been eligible for them, anyway.

“I thought about when it was good to work it into the schedule when it wouldn’t impact my playing schedule,” she said. “I’d like to try to work thing in a couple of times a year so I didn’t have to start from scratch.”