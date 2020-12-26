Golf Notes: PGA Tour's top 2 rules officials retiring after long careers

The toughest ruling he had to enforce was against Kevin Stadler in Las Vegas, when it was discovered a club was slightly bent on the first hole. How it got damaged — remember, this was only the first hole — remains a mystery. But the penalty was disqualification (that was one of the rules changed in the recent overhaul; now it’s a two-shot penalty).

Russell was a teaching pro at Disney who later became the golf director of the three courses and served as chairman of the Walt Disney National Team Championship. Clyde Mangum, the deputy commissioner in charge of rules and operations, offered him a job and Russell didn’t look back.

His most memorable ruling was among the more famous on the PGA Tour. Russell got word on the radio of a television clip showing Craig Stadler on his knees to play a shot from under a tree at Torrey Pines in 1987. He placed a towel under his knees to keep his pants clean from the rain-softened turf. He was guilty of building a stance.

“I knew right then he was disqualified,” Russell said. “We were trying to figure out a way to get him out of it. But reading the rules, there was no way out. We told him in the scoring area.”

Russell also remembers the TV interview he gave. Rules officials are never on TV unless something has gone wrong.