Golf Notes: Spieth, Fowler among those needing help for big fall events

POWELL AWARD

The LPGA Tour has selected Renee Powell to receive the Ellen Griffin Rolex Award for major contributions in teaching golf.

Powell is one of six Black women to ever play on the LPGA Tour, though that became only part of her legacy. She founded in 2011 Clearview HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere), the only year-round women’s military rehabilitative golf program in the country. She also funded through grants five LPGA-USGA Girls Golf sites in her home state of Ohio.

She became the first woman of color to be elected to membership in the PGA of America, and she was among the first seven women to become an honorary member of the Royal & Ancient. The University of St. Andrews dedicated a residence hall to her, now called the Renee Powell Hall.

“What a great honor to be the recipient of such a prestigious award in honor of one of the greatest golf instructors, Ellen Griffin,” Powell said. “It was my fortune to have met her many years ago as a young golfer early in my days on the LPGA Tour. She taught the game with love, and I hope I embody that same quality when I instruct each pupil.”

DIVOTS