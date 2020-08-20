Golf: Olson leads Women's British Open; only 3 players under par

“I’m not satisfied with just barely being inside the Tour Championship,” he said. “I want to make a move up the ranks and have a chance at lifting the FedEx Cup, which we all think about the whole year. ... It’s been a lot of work. But I feel like I’m ready for it to jump up and have a chance at winning some tournaments.”

Conditions could not have been more ideal for scoring, a glorious New England summer day with ample sunshine and a gentle breeze. English set the tone early by holing a sand wedge from 97 yards for eagle on the second hole, followed by a pair of birdies.

A good start was far more important for the guys chasing him. Oosthuizen is No. 99 in the FedEx Cup, while Hoffman is at No. 111 and Pierce at No. 119. Only the top 70 advance to next week at the BMW Championship, and they all likely need something around 15th place or better to move on.

Oosthuizen and his sweet swing barely made it to East Lake last year. Now he has work to do, and he brought a different style of playing knowing that.