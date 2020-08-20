Golf: Olson leads Women's British Open; only 3 players under par

TROON, Scotland — Fences blew over behind Alena Sharp as she warmed up for her 6.30 a.m. start.
Nelly Korda’s opening drive went 187 yards and the fierce wind meant she had a hard time just walking the first three holes.
Buffeted by a gust on the 11th green, Lexi Thompson stepped back from a bogey putt, looked at her caddie, and had a wry laugh.
The opening round of the first women’s major of a pandemic-affected year was a slog for many of the world’s biggest names at Royal Troon on Thursday.
For Amy Olson, though, it was a stroll.
The American was the only player to shoot below 70 in what some said was a four-club wind on the famous links in eastern Scotland, her 4-under 67 earning her a three-stroke lead.
“It was the best ball-striking day of my life,” said Olson, who grew up hitting a low ball in strong winds in North Dakota, standing her in good stead for links play. “But I can’t even describe how difficult it was out there.”
Only two others in the 144-player field — Sophia Popov of Germany and Marina Alex of the United States — shot under par, both with rounds of 70.
“It was brutal,” said Popov, who was playing in 117 degrees Fahrenheit in Arizona last week and only arrived in Scotland on Tuesday.
Danielle Kang would agree. The in-form player — and, at No. 2, the highest-ranked competitor at Troon this week — finished eagle-birdie-birdie just to shoot 76 along with defending champion Hinako Shibuno of Japan.
Stacy Lewis, the 2013 champion at St. Andrews, had the same score after arriving on the back of a win across the country at the Ladies Scottish Open on Sunday.
Thompson, an American ranked No. 10, dropped five shots in two holes on Nos. 11 and 12, and had a 78.
The conditions at an event being played in an isolated environment because of the pandemic were worse for the morning starters, who encountered winds of up to 50 miles per hour (80 kph). For some, it was four seasons in one day.
Olson went out in the afternoon and made only one bogey, on the par-4 third hole. She responded by chipping in for birdie at No. 4 and hitting to within a foot with an 8-iron from 191 yards for another at No. 6. Another birdie arrived at No. 11, before her tee shot at the par-3 14th hole settled three feet from the cup for another birdie. Her fifth birdie came at No. 16.
The 28-year-old Olson has yet to win as a professional, though came close to capturing a major at the Evian Championship in 2018 when she tied for second place, a shot behind Angela Stanford. She tied for seventh at the Scottish Open last week, suggesting she was in the kind of shape to challenge at Troon.
Popov, who finished birdie-birdie, only qualified for the British with a top-10 finish at the Marathon Classic two weeks ago and was playing on the second-tier Symetra Tour in Phoenix last week, tying for second.
Alex rebounded from a double-bogey 7 at No. 6 with three birdies in a bogey-free final 11 holes.
Among the 10 players tied for fourth place at even par was Catriona Matthew, a 50-year-old Scot who was captain of Europe’s Solheim Cup-winning team last year.
Former No. 1 Lydia Ko and No. 4-ranked Nelly Korda were among those to shoot 72.
Top-ranked Jin Young Ko, a winner of two majors last year, is absent from the tournament in Scotland along with fellow South Koreans Sung Hyun Park (No. 3) and Sei Young Kim (No. 6) because of coronavirus restrictions. Jessica Korda, the sister of Nelly, withdrew just before the start of the first round with an illness not related to COVID-19, organizers said.
The weather could be even tougher on Friday, with near-gale force gusts forecast in the afternoon.
English leads early in FedEx Cup opener
NORTON, Mass. — Harris English had the early lead Thursday in The Northern Trust Open by making the tough stretch at the TPC Boston look easy, just like he has done all year to even get to the PGA Tour’s postseason.
English made consecutive birdies on the 11th and 12th holes with a 5-iron to 8 feet, followed with two long birdie putts to run his streak to four in a row, and finished with a 7-under 64 that gave him a one-shot lead among the early starters.
Among those one shot behind were Louis Oosthuizen, Charley Hoffman and Scott Piercy, who all need to play well just to advance to next week in the FedEx Cup playoffs.
Tiger Woods finally warmed up with five birdies over his last 10 holes for a 68.
English normally would reason to celebrate just being in the lucrative postseason, which features a pair of $9.5 million purses followed by the $15 million payoff to the winner of the Tour Championship.
He didn’t even have full status at the start of the year, the product of a slump that has kept the former Georgia star without a victory in six years and losing his full card when he missed the playoffs last year for the first time.
He parlayed conditional status into five top 10s before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down golf for three months, and then he resumed his steady play to reach No. 27 in the FedEx Cup when the playoffs began. The top 30 after two events reach the Tour Championship in Atlanta.
Now he’s more interested in where he could be going instead of how far he has come.
“I’m not satisfied with just barely being inside the Tour Championship,” he said. “I want to make a move up the ranks and have a chance at lifting the FedEx Cup, which we all think about the whole year. ... It’s been a lot of work. But I feel like I’m ready for it to jump up and have a chance at winning some tournaments.”
Conditions could not have been more ideal for scoring, a glorious New England summer day with ample sunshine and a gentle breeze. English set the tone early by holing a sand wedge from 97 yards for eagle on the second hole, followed by a pair of birdies.
A good start was far more important for the guys chasing him. Oosthuizen is No. 99 in the FedEx Cup, while Hoffman is at No. 111 and Pierce at No. 119. Only the top 70 advance to next week at the BMW Championship, and they all likely need something around 15th place or better to move on.
Oosthuizen and his sweet swing barely made it to East Lake last year. Now he has work to do, and he brought a different style of playing knowing that.
“I need a good week to get to next week, and then I need an even better week to get to Atlanta,” he said. “It’s a little more attack in the game, a little bit more aggressive. I think by Sunday you’ll know exactly in what position you are, and it might be a case of going at pins that you might not normally do. But up until Sunday, I think I’m just going to play the normal game see where I’m at when I get there.”
Justin Thomas, the No. 1 seed, opened with a 68. Collin Morikawa, in his first start since winning the PGA Championship, twice made bogey on par 5s and had a 71, leaving him outside the cut line — rare territory for him — going into Friday.
Woods is at No. 49 and hopes to play four out of the next five weeks, taking him to East Lake and through the U.S. Open. He didn’t make a birdie until his ninth hole, but finished with the five birdies over the last 10 holes. Woods went back to his old putter — the one he has used for 14 of his 15 major championships. His bigger issue was getting it close enough to have reasonable birdie chances. Those came at the end.
Phil Mickelson, meanwhile, was in danger of missing the BMW Championship for the first time since the FedEx Cup began in 2007. He came in at No. 67 and opened with a 74.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!