HONG KONG — Wade Ormsby continued his impressive run at the Hong Kong Open with a 4-under 66 to take a two-shot lead on Saturday.
Ormsby, who has led throughout, remained top with an eagle, three birdies and a bogey in the third round for 13-under 197 overall.
“I probably struck it the best I have all week early today,” the Australian said. “I’m not going to play conservative, I’ll play the golf course exactly the same way I played it for 10-15 years and let them come at me. And if they do, they do, I’m just going to keep doing my thing.”
Thailand’s Gunn Charoenkul (65) is behind 2017 champion Ormsby at 11-under 199.
Rashid Khan had a 7-under 63 and shares third place - another two shots back - with Australia's Terry Pilkadaris (64), South Korea's Taewoo Kim (66) and Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananond (67).
The tournament began on Thursday after a six-week delay because of anti-government protests. It was originally scheduled for November in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory which has seen more than six months of anti-government demonstrations.
Oosthuizen on course to defend title
JOHANNESBURG — Louis Oosthuizen is on course to defend his title at the South African Open and takes a one-shot lead into the final round in Johannesburg.
Oosthuizen shot 7-under 64 in the third round at Randpark Golf Club on Saturday to move to 15 under par overall and hold a narrow advantage over Marcus Armitage.
Oosthuizen carded seven birdies and no bogeys to be in pole position for a 10th European Tour title and first since the South African Open a year ago.
Armitage set the clubhouse target at 14 under after his 9-under 62 that included six birdies and two eagles.
Jaco Ahlers was third on his own on 13 under ahead of a five-way tie for fourth. That tie is made up of Martin Rohwer, Jacques Blaauw, Andy Sullivan, Branden Grace, and Jayden Trey Schaper.
The 18-year-old Schaper is seeking to become the first amateur to win the South African Open for more than 60 years.