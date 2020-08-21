Golf: Out of FedEx Cup, Mickelson to try Champions

NORTON, Mass. — Phil Mickelson always planned to be competing in the Midwest next week, just not in Missouri.
And not as a rookie on the PGA Tour Champions.
Mickelson faced elimination from the FedEx Cup postseason on Friday when he missed the cut at The Northern Trust. He started at No. 67 in the FedEx Cup, and he was all but assured of being outside the top 70 who advance to the BMW Championship next week south of Chicago.
Instead, Mickelson said he would make his debut on the 50-and-older circuit — Mickelson turned 50 in June — at the Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National. The 54-hole event starts Monday.
“I feel like I've been playing well at home,” Mickelson said after his 3-under 68. “I was excited to play. I want to play. That'll give me a chance to play three competitive rounds.”
Mickelson was the only player to reach the BMW Championship — the penultimate playoff event — every year since the FedEx Cup began in 2007. This was his lowest starting position, and he didn't help the cause by opening with a 74 on the TPC Boston on Thursday.
“I don't know what to say about the season,” he said. “It's been very up and down, a lot of missed cuts that is unusual for me. I haven't won. I'm disappointed I'm not in the BMW. I feel like I'm playing well and yesterday was really a poor start to the tournament. I would have liked to have continued in the playoffs.”
But he'll be playing enough going into the U.S. Open on Sept. 17-20, where he returns to Winged Foot and the scene of one of his biggest disappointments.
Mickelson had a one-shot lead on the 18th hole in the 2006 U.S. Open, only to try a 3-iron out of the left rough. It hit a tree and came back toward him. He put his next shot into the bunker and made double bogey to finish one shot behind Geoff Ogilvy. The U.S. Open remains the only major he hasn't won.
Mickelson said he would visit Winged Foot in the next few weeks.
He also said he would play the Safeway Open at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa the week before the U.S. Open.
“Having two majors coming up with Winged Foot and the Masters (in November), it keeps the motivation high,” he said.
Injured Holmqvist leads Women's British Open
TROON, Scotland — As if Royal Troon isn’t playing hard enough for the world’s top female golfers this week, Dani Holmqvist is going around the wind-swept Scottish links carrying a nagging back injury from a cart crash in 2018.
It’s not stopping the Swede leading the Women’s British Open after two rounds.
On another tough day when first-round leader Amy Olson shot 81 — 14 strokes worse than Thursday — and stars like Lexi Thompson, Brooke Henderson and defending champion Hinako Shibuno missed the cut, Holmqvist shot 1-under 70 in windy morning conditions to be the only player under par after 36 holes.
A 1-under total of 141 left Holmqvist a stroke ahead of Austin Ernst of the United States (70) and Sophia Popov of Germany (72). The rest of the 144-strong field were over par for a tournament being played without spectators and in an isolated environment on the southwest coast due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Holmqvist's form has come out of nowhere, with the 32-year-old Swede having missed the cut in 13 of the 20 events she has played since the golf cart in which she was riding between holes in the Blue Bay event on the LPGA Tour in November 2018 lost control and slammed into a wall.
As well as suffering from a leaking disk in her back, Holmqvist had a badly inflamed facet joint that has required multiple injections and regular rehab. The suspension of golf because of the pandemic gave her some much-needed time to heal but she still described herself as "injured" on Friday.
“It’s a long process and very tedious,” she said. “It’s an everyday thing.”
Capturing a first major title — and first LPGA Tour victory — won't be easy, and not just because of how hard and long Troon is playing in often 50-mph (80-kph) winds.
Lying two strokes behind Holmqvist at 1 over par are former No. 1 Lydia Ko (71) and No. 8-ranked Minjee Lee, who shot 69 to tie for the lowest round on Friday. A further shot back is No. 4-ranked Nelly Korda after her round of 72.
“We were like, ‘Are you scared over 1-footers, too, with this wind?’” Korda said, referring to a conversation she had with playing partner Georgia Hall, the 2018 champion. ”Because we were like shaking over it with wind and the gusts."
After what she described as the best ball-striking round of her career to shoot 67 on Thursday, Olson came back to earth with a 10-over round that included six bogeys on her first 10 holes and double bogeys at Nos. 11 and 14.
The American parred her way home to limit the damage and won't feel out of it at 6 over.
Another American, Lindsay Weaver, is closer to the lead at 1 over after shooting 72 while pushing her own trolley.
“It’s kind of back to the basics. This is how junior golf was,” she said.
Flying solo with a decade-old pushcart that doesn't have functioning brakes isn't without its perils.
“I was in one bunker,” Weaver said, recalling an incident in her first round, “and my pushcart flew into another bunker and toppled over. I’m still trying to get a lot of the sand out of my bag.”
It proved to be a week to forget for Thompson, who shot 78 and 75 to miss the cut by two strokes.
At least she avoided the ignominy of being penalized for using the head of her club to push away long grass from her ball on the 16th hole of her first round.
“Following a discussion between chief referee David Rickman and the player prior to her signing her scorecard,” the R&A said in a statement Friday, “it was determined that, although the player had moved a growing natural object behind her ball, it had returned to its original position.
“Therefore, the lie of the ball was not improved and there was no breach of Rule 8.1.”
Syme takes 2-shot lead in Wales
NEWPORT, Wales — Scottish golfer Connor Syme moved into a strong position to make up for last week’s near miss at Celtic Manor by taking a two-shot lead after the second round of the Wales Open, played at the same venue on the European Tour.
Syme battled wind and rain to shoot 1-under 70 while Jordan Smith, who shared the first-round lead, only managed 72.
Smith was in a tie for second place with five other players: Li Haotong (66), Liam Johnston (68), Nacho Elvira (67), Sihwan Kim (67) and Sebastian Soderberg (70).
Syme, who is at 6 under overall, held a one-shot lead after 54 holes of the Celtic Classic last weekend but had to settle for a share of third place — behind winner Sam Horsfield — following a final round of 71.
Horsfield is bidding for back-to-back wins at Celtic Manor, and a third victory in the space of four weeks. He has made the cut at the Wales Open, but is eight shots back after a second-round 71.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!