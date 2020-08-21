Golf: Out of FedEx Cup, Mickelson to try Champions

“We were like, ‘Are you scared over 1-footers, too, with this wind?’” Korda said, referring to a conversation she had with playing partner Georgia Hall, the 2018 champion. ”Because we were like shaking over it with wind and the gusts."

After what she described as the best ball-striking round of her career to shoot 67 on Thursday, Olson came back to earth with a 10-over round that included six bogeys on her first 10 holes and double bogeys at Nos. 11 and 14.

The American parred her way home to limit the damage and won't feel out of it at 6 over.

Another American, Lindsay Weaver, is closer to the lead at 1 over after shooting 72 while pushing her own trolley.

“It’s kind of back to the basics. This is how junior golf was,” she said.

Flying solo with a decade-old pushcart that doesn't have functioning brakes isn't without its perils.

“I was in one bunker,” Weaver said, recalling an incident in her first round, “and my pushcart flew into another bunker and toppled over. I’m still trying to get a lot of the sand out of my bag.”

It proved to be a week to forget for Thompson, who shot 78 and 75 to miss the cut by two strokes.