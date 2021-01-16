Golf: Paradise not always peaceful during tour's Hawaii swing

HONOLULU — Paradise is not always peaceful when it comes to the PGA Tour's two-week swing through Hawaii.

Dating to 1999, the tour has started its new years with two tournaments on two islands in the Pacific where the palm trees sway, the humpback whales breach and the tropical air warms the soul, if not the face.

But it's been rare to get through two weeks without some form of chaos over the last 10 years.

The latest involved Justin Thomas, who until this year had nothing but happy memories of the 50th state. He has won the Sentry Tournament of Champions twice. He shot 59 in the Sony Open in 2017 and went on to set the PGA Tour's scoring record at 253 in a seven-shot victory.

He missed a 5-foot par putt on the fourth hole of the third round at Kapalua and, angry with himself, uttered a homophobic slur under his breath that was picked up by a boom mic on the green. Thomas apologized, owned it and offered no excuses. He apologized again on Sunday.

Six days later, Ralph Lauren said it was ending its sponsorship of a clothing deal he'd had as long as he's been on tour.