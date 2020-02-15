ADELAIDE, Australia — Seven-time major champion Inbee Park hasn't won an LPGA tournament in nearly two years, but her 19 tour victories include trophies at Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Malaysia.
She might well be adding Australia soon to that total in the Asia-Pacific region.
Park took a three-stroke lead at the Women's Australian Open on Saturday after a 5-under 68, including a 40-foot birdie putt on the 18th at Royal Adelaide. She had a 54-hole total of 15-under 204.
Nineteen-year-old Ayeon Cho will play in the final group with her fellow South Korean. Cho shot 69 on Saturday and was alone in second. American Marina Alex was in third at 11-under after a 70, four strokes behind.
“I had similar putts yesterday which didn't go in, but they did today," Park said. “I will play under a lot of pressure tomorrow, but it should be a fun day, I love the golf course. I will love the atmosphere."
“It has been a while since I played in Australia, My caddie and physio are Australians, so I hope to be partying with them tomorrow. The last three days have been quite consistent in putting."
Cho, last year's LPGA rookie of the year, closed her round with back-to-back-birdies. She led going into the final round of last week’s Vic Open in Australia but shot a 9-over 81 to fall into a tie for 16th.
“I think I was in a rush in some situations that my shots were not good,” said Cho. "I will not try to rush in many moments and I will do step by step for any shots.”
Park last won on the LPGA Tour at the Bank of Hope Founders Cup in mid-March 2018. That will be the next tournament stop on the 2020 tour — in Phoenix from March 19-22 — following the cancellation of tournaments in Thailand (where Park won in 2013), in Singapore (where Park won the HSBC Women's Champions in 2015 and 2017) and in China.
Those tournaments were cut from the schedule due to a viral outbreak that began in China that has infected more than 67,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.
Funk vying to be oldest winner
NAPLES, Fla. — Stephen Leaney leads after Saturday's second round at the Chubb Classic, and Fred Funk is two shots back as he attempts to become the oldest competitor to win a PGA Tour Champions event.
Leaney made an eagle on the 17th hole and has posted consecutive rounds of 65, putting him one shot ahead of Bernhard Langer and two clear of Funk, Chris DiMarco and Fred Couples.
“I played well the last two days,” Leaney said. “I have been driving it great, hitting a lot of very good iron shots. And suddenly started to make some putts, which I didn't really do last year. So just try to keep it going tomorrow.”
Leaney's 130-shot total is his best 36-hole score at a PGA-sanctioned competition. His last pro win was at the 2017 Western Australian Open, and his only appearance in a Sunday final group on the PGA Tour was at the 2003 U.S. Open, when he started three shots behind eventual champion Jim Furyk.
“I mean, I have won over 16, 17 times in the world,” Leaney said. “I mean, I have won tournaments before. No problem in this position. So it's all about controlling yourself. I can't control what anyone else does.”
At 63 years, eight months and two days old, Funk would be the oldest winner ever on the tour, surpassing Scott Hoch at 63 years, five months and four days.
“That's unbelievable,” Funk said. “That would be awesome. Although that will be broken once Bernie gets to be 63, so I might as well get it.”
Funk's two-round total of 132 is his best since the 2017 Regions Tradition, and that was also the last time he started the final round of an event in the top three. He finished tied for fourth.
He hasn't won a PGA Tour Champions event since the 2014 Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf with partner Jeff Sluman. He's made 145 individual starts since his last solo victory at the 2012 Greater Hickory Classic.
Funk has dealt with back and nerve pain recently and said he had to push through the latter Saturday.
“My back is overall a lot better,” he said. "I usually don't have the nerve pain. Today that nerve pain fired up again on 13, for some reason, going right down my hip and into my leg. And killing me right now. But it's been a lot better. It's been a lot more functional.
“When I had that nerve pain the last two years, it completely shut me down. And I'm scared to death of it, because I know what it means if it pops back up. So I don't want it to come back. I can play with pain, I can't play with that nerve pain.”
Langer is a three-time winner at the Chubb Classic, last in 2016. He shot 5-under 66 in the second round, sending him into Sunday among the top-five at this tournament for the 10th time in 12 starts.
A year after posting a course-record 9-under 62 in the second round at the Chubb Classic, Kevin Sutherland shot a bogey-free 63 and jumped into a tie for sixth place.