CHARLESTON, S.C. — Former Duke championship teammates Yu Liu of China and Celine Boutier of France were tied for the lead after three rounds of the U.S. Women's Open.
Liu had a 5-under 66 to match Boutier at 7 under at the Country Club of Charleston. Boutier shot 69.
The pair of Blue Devils, good friends and starters on the 2014 NCAA championship team, were a stroke in front of Lexi Thompson, Jaye Marie Green and Japan's Mamiko Higa, the surprise leader the first two rounds.
Boutier held the lead at 8 under until she made her only bogey of the round on No. 16 after stubbing a chip and needing a 21-footer to limit the damage. She won the Vic Open in February in Australia for her first LPGA Tour title.
Liu, in her first U.S. Women's Open, made six birdies in a 13-hole stretch to move up after starting four shots off the lead. She's winless on the tour.
Thompson powered her way into contention, going eagle-birdie on the 15th and 16th holes for a 68.
Green shot 68, her second sub-70 showing this week after entering with just one round in the 60s in five Open appearances.
Higa had an up-and-down round of three birdies and three bogeys to lose the lead she's held much of the week. She finished with her second straight 71.
Boutier had a 25-foot birdie try on the final hole, but went a foot or so past and finished with par to close a long day on course.
Boutier was among 45 players who couldn't finish the second round Friday because of a weather delay and had to return before sun up to complete four holes before turning her focus to the third round.
She was a stroke behind Higa at the start and the two were in the final threesome. Higa opened things up early with birdies on the third and fourth holes to take a three-shot lead on Boutier.
But Boutier stayed patient — and pounced when her opportunities came. She had a 10-foot birdie on the ninth to tie Higa, then moved ahead with a 12-footer for another birdie on the 13th.
Boutier's bobble came one of the holes playing the easiest, the par-4 16th when her approach went over the green and she advanced her third about two feet before sending the next one some 20 feet beyond the flag. Boutier rallied once more with a solid, confident stroke for bogey and hold on to a share of first.
The 23-year-old Liu had few expectations playing her first U.S. Women's Open and fell five shots off the lead with a bogey on No. 3. But Liu had six birdies the rest of the way and will play the final group with one of her best friends on tour.
"We probably won't talk much," she said with a laugh.
Thompson, who tied for fifth in this event last year, looked like she was fading with consecutive bogeys on the 10th and 11th holes to fall five shots behind. She rallied by reaching the par-5 15th in two and making a 30-foot putt for eagle. Her approach on the next hole landed five feet away for a birdie that left her a stroke in back.
Thompson has 11 top 10s in majors since her lone victory in the 2014 Kraft Nabisco Championship, now called the ANA Inspiration. She said staying calm after the back-nine bogeys helped her stay in contention. "It's tough not to let it get to you, but at a tournament like this, you can't," she said.
Higa was the tournament's stunning storyline early after shooting a 65 Thursday — the lowest debut ever in the U.S. Women's Open — then notching three birdies in six holes after a two-hour storm delay to keep her lead.
But bogeys on the seventh, 10th and 12th holes knocked her back. Higa recovered with a birdie on the 14th and parred home to stay in contention.
The course was far from quiet overnight. Workers removed a large tree between the 18th fairway and 11th green that was struck by lightning during Friday's weather delay. Crews were cutting and grinding late Friday. By the start of play Saturday, only a pile of decorative wood chips remained.
Kaymer builds 2-shot Memorial lead
DUBLIN, Ohio — Martin Kaymer is 18 holes away from ending five years without a victory.
He is mildly surprised. He is not the least bit stressed.
And he has plenty of company among contenders at the Memorial for whom winning has become more of a memory than a habit.
Kaymer was bogey-free Saturday at Muirfield Village for a 6-under 66 that gave him a two-shot lead over Adam Scott, setting up a final pairing of two major champions and former No. 1 players in the world in the midst of long droughts.
Four shots behind and very much in the mix are Jordan Spieth — a three-time major champion and former No. 1 — and Hideki Matsuyama, both winless since 2017. Joining them was Patrick Cantlay with a skill set that suggests he should have more than his one victory that came in the fall of 2017.
"We can all play good golf, and it's quite nice for tomorrow because no one is really holding back," Kaymer said. "I think you only hold back if you don't know the situation because then you don't know how to react and you play safe, defensive. ... No one is playing like that in that group."
Kaymer was at 15-under 201 in his first appearance at the Memorial in 10 years.
The German was on the verge of falling out of the top 200 in the world ranking until a tie for eighth in the British Masters last month. His road back began with an emphasis on the short game, and it paid off in a big way on a course that slowly getting faster.
He holed par putts of 8 feet and 20 feet on the front nine to keep within the leaders, took the lead with a wedge into 3 feet for birdie on the par-5 11th, saved par from a scary bunker shot behind the 12th green with water in front of him, and then holed a 35-foot birdie putt on No. 13 that breaks sharply over the last few feet. Spieth, playing with Kaymer, raised his putter as he watched it break, appreciating the difficulty of it.
Scott had only one blemish on the ninth hole and did enough right to pile up birdies on the par 5s and a few other holes that he's in a spot to win again. A year ago, Scott left the Memorial and had to go through U.S. Open qualifying. While he hasn't won, he chased Brooks Koepka all the way to the finish line at Bellerive in the PGA Championship last summer and feels comfortable where he is.
"I'm just going to play as good as I can tomorrow," Scott said. "I like where it's all at. I feel like the last few times I've been in with a chance, going back to the PGA Championship last year, I felt comfortable. So I'm not worried. I feel like this is the spot I'm meant to be. ... I feel like my game is at a level that if I put it all together properly and control myself out there, I can win."
Matsuyama won the Memorial in 2014, the start of his road to stardom. He finished strong on both nines to give himself a chance with a 64.
Spieth has put together his best three-week stretch since the end of the 2017 season, and he was most pleased that he is keeping his tee shots in play and overcame some spotty iron play with a short game that appears to have returned full force. He finished with a 15-foot par putt on the 18th.
"Just trying to hit plenty of greens in regulation and let the flat stick work itself on Sunday," Spieth said.
Cantlay, a former No. 1 amateur in the world whose career was slowly by a back injury so severe he thought he might not return, had a chance to win the Memorial last year when he took a two-shot lead into the back nine and then failed to make another birdie, missing a playoff by one shot.
He had a 68 to give himself another chance.
Tiger Woods also started strong by holing a bunker shot, nearly holing another and making the turn in 32. But on the 10th, his fairway bunker shot didn't get out and came back in his footprint, leading to a double bogey. That slowed momentum, and Woods finished with a bogey for a 70 that left him 11 shots out of the lead.
Kaymer looked like a world beater in the summer of 2014 when he won The Players Championship in a Sunday duel against Spieth, and then won by eight shots at Pinehurst No. 2 for his second major. Where it all went is as mysterious as the game of golf, though Kaymer spoke about his focus being on the wrong things.
He feels as though he's back, or close enough to contend in the U.S. Open in two weeks, and Sunday could be a barometer. Either way, he was satisfied with his game and his position and what he's done.
"Tomorrow is playing brave, playing the way I can play, enjoying the capability of my game," he said. "Everything is there. I don't need to hold back with anything. I don't need to be afraid of something that could happen. I just look forward to whatever happens tomorrow."
Parel opens 5-shot Champions lead
DES MOINES, Iowa — Scott Parel shot a 6-under 66 on Saturday to extend his lead to five strokes in the PGA Tour Champions' Principal Charity Classic.
Parel had a 15-under 129 total at Wakonda Club to break the tournament 36-hole record of 13 under set a year ago by eventual winner Tom Lehman.
The 54-year-old Parel won twice last year on the 50-and-older tour, and he's a strong bet to add a third win Sunday after a second straight bogey-free round.
"I like how I'm playing," Parel said. "Somebody's going to have to play good to beat me."
The list of players who'll try to do just includes Marco Dawson, who shot a 65 to match Jerry Kelly (67) at 10 under. Gene Sauers (68), David Toms (68) and Billy Andrade (69) were 9 under.
Parel tied the course record of 63 on Friday, finishing with five birdies on the back nine. Parel pulled away even more from the field with a second-round performance that was nearly as dominant.
Parel stuck his approach to 6 feet on No. 10 to push his lead to four shots, and a birdie putt on No. 12 gave him a five-stroke lead.
Parel's streak of par-5 birdies at Wakonda didn't end until he missed on No. 13 by about an inch. After Parel put himself into a green-side bunker on the 16th hole, he chipped to a foot.
Parel will be tough to beat in the final round if he can at least stay under par, but that's not how he plans to approach it.
"I've played with these guys enough to know that somebody back there probably is going to shoot seven to nine under (par)," Parel said. "There's no let up."
Dawson, who shot a first-round 69, kicked off his surge with an eagle on the par-5 fifth hole. Dawson bogeyed the next hole, but he rallied with seven more birdies to get within striking distance of Parel heading into Sunday — though he did blow a 3-foot birdie putt on No. 15.
Despite shooting Saturday's low round, Dawson was still well off Parel's pace.
"You don't have any control over (Parel's) game. He doesn't have any control over your game. So if he plays great, great," Dawson said. "You don't want to change your strategy, so to speak."
Kelly picked up an eagle on the fifth hole to highlight a bogey-free day. Sauers surged up the leaderboard with six straight birdies before closing with a bogey and a short missed birdie putt on No. 18.
Money leader Scott McCarron, whose first senior win came in Iowa in 2016, was 7 under after a 67.
Chris DiMarco, who started the second round in second place, two strokes back of Parel, fell apart on Saturday. He bogeyed back-to-back holes on the front nine and finished with a 75.