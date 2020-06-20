Golf: PGA Tour carries on after 1st positive coronavirus test

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — The PGA Tour made it through 11 days of its return to golf before Nick Watney became the first player to test positive for the coronavirus, The question now is who's next, or how many, before the show no longer goes on.

The tour began contact tracing of anyone who might have been in close contact with Watney, who tested negative Tuesday when he arrived at the RBC Heritage, reported symptoms on Friday and had another test that came back positive.

The tour said the 11 people were tested Friday — that includes players and all caddies in Watney's group, and another caddie staying with Watney — and all 11 tests were negative.

There was a secondary test, and those results were not expected until late Saturday at the earliest.

Rory McIlroy, who says he chatted with Watney on the putting green before the positive test was returned, said he was not among those who had the additional tests because they were at a distance.

He didn't feel any different about the tour's return than he did before the Watney test.