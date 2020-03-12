Golf: PGA Tour to carry on without spectators for the next month

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The PGA Tour plans to keep playing, just without anyone watching from outside the ropes because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Commissioner Jay Monahan said Thursday that fans will not be allowed at the final three days of The Players Championship or three other tournaments — one in Florida, two in Texas — leading up to the Masters.

Even as other leagues were canceling tournaments and events for a month or more, Monahan leaned on golf not being a contact sport and being played outdoors across sprawling acreage as a reason not to shut down entirely.

“Our players are making their way over 400 acres,” Monahan said. “Because of the nature of that ... and over the course of a round our players generally do socially distance themselves, we felt like by taking this step to address the problem with our fans, we’re in a position where we can continue to operate the events as of right now.

“We’re comfortable having our players continue to play at this time.”

One player was not.