Golf: Popov takes 3-shot lead into final round of British Open

TROON, Scotland — Her ranking close to No. 400, Sophia Popov was pushing a trolley for her best friend at an LPGA Tour event in the United States three weeks ago.
On Sunday, she’ll take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the Women’s British Open.
Popov set up what could be a life-changing day on the links of Royal Troon in southwest Scotland by shooting a bogey-free, 4-under 67 that tied the low score of the third round on Saturday.
The 27-year-old German was 4 under par overall and one of just three players under par after 54 holes. Minjee Lee of Australia and Jasmine Suwannapura of Thailand were the other two, after both shot 69 to be tied for second place on 1 under.
Popov qualified for the British Open courtesy of a top-10 finish two weeks ago at the Marathon Classic, which she was playing only because higher-ranked players couldn’t attend due to COVID-19 restrictions. Last week, she was playing on the second-tier Symetra Tour in Phoenix last week, tying for second, as she looks to regain her playing status on the LPGA Tour that she lost — by one stroke — at Q-School last season.
She has been the epitome of consistency at Troon and steered largely clear of trouble on Saturday to score the first bogey-free round of this tournament on a day when the wind relented somewhat, leading to the lowest scores of the week.
Popov made eagle at the par-5 fourth hole after hitting driver from the fairway to within 8 feet, and added birdies at Nos. 12 and 17. Also key was a long par putt at No. 11 that maintained her momentum.
If she holds her nerve on Sunday, she will become the first female major winner from Germany.
“Now it’s just me vs, pressure and shot-making in the right moments,” said Popov, who is now ranked No. 304 and is playing her first British Open since 2011.
“There are going to be a lot of nerves tomorrow,” she added. “It’s a position I have never been in, so we will have to see how it goes and play one shot at a time.”
At No. 138 in the world, Suwannapura would be another unlikely winner though her chances were hit by bogeying the last. She will also rue missing a short par putt at No. 15 for the only other bogey in her round.
The eighth-ranked Lee is the most high-profile of the three main contenders and is also looking for her first major title.
In a three-way tie for fourth — five strokes behind Popov — is her fellow German player Caroline Masson, who shot 68. Americans Lindsey Weaver (71) and Austin Ernst (72) were also on 1 over for the tournament.
Big finish gives Johnson 5-shot lead
NORTON, Mass. — Dustin Johnson could have used a finish like this for a record score. The birdie-eagle ending to his round Saturday at The Northern Trust gave him a 7-under 64 and stretched his lead to five shots in the FedEx Cup playoffs opener.
Johnson, coming off a remarkable day in which he was 11 under through 11 holes and finished with seven pars for a 60, pulled away from Harris English and Scottie Scheffler with a 20-foot birdie putt on the 17th and a 40-footer for eagle on the closing hole at the TPC Boston.
He was at 22-under 191, his lowest 54-hole score by three shots.
“I’m in a great position and like where I’m at, but I’m still going to have to go out and shoot a good score,” Johnson said. “You can go low out here and guys are going low every day, especially with the conditions we have — perfect greens, golf course is in great shape and not a lot of wind.”
English had three birdies in a four-hole stretch early on the back nine and was tied for the lead when Johnson made his lone bogey of the round on the 13th hole when he failed to get up-and-down from a bunker.
English, however, followed with consecutive bogeys when he missed the green well to the right of the water on the par-3 16th, and three-putted from 70 feet on the 17th. He missed a third consecutive putt from 7 feet or closer, the last one for birdie, and had to settle for a 66.
Scheffler closed with a birdie to follow his second-round 59 with a 67. He played in the final group with Johnson, just like he did two weeks ago on the final day of the PGA Championship.
Even so, they’re five shots behind Johnson, who is going for his second victory of the year and could go to No. 1 in the world — provided Jon Rahm doesn’t finish second — for the first time since May 2019.
“Try to make as many birdies as I can and see what happens,” English said.
Louis Oosthuizen (68) was seven shots behind, and his best hope now would appear to be moving into the top 70 who advance to the second playoff event next week at Olympia Fields south of Chicago.
Tiger Woods predicted Friday there would be low scoring in the third round, and he was right — just not from him or Rory McIlroy, a star pairing for the breakfast hour. Woods birdied the last hole for a 73. McIlroy made two triple bogeys in his round of 74. They get to play again Sunday morning.
Johnson will be going for his fifth FedEx Cup playoff victory, and third in this event on a third course. What matters more is how he finishes the season. The FedEx Cup already features some of the best players in golf — Woods, McIlroy, Vijay Singh, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth among them — and Johnson wants to be on that list.
Johnson set the target with four birdies in eight holes before heavy rain moved in and halted the third round for 45 minutes. It also softened a TPC Boston that was getting slightly firmer.
He came back and hit to tap-in range for birdie on the 12th, and the had the great finish.
Johnson needed a birdie on the 18th on Friday for his first 59, and said he regrets hitting driver off the tee with a shot that tumbled down a small slope into the rough. Lesson learned? Not really. With the rain, he opted for driver again, teed it low and hit this one perfect, setting up a 5-iron to the green and his long eagle putt.
As for Woods and McIlroy, two of the biggest names in golf, no one has been No. 1 in the world longer over the last 20 years. They draw the largest galleries wherever they play. But there was no one there to watch except for a camera crew, a half-dozen writers, photographers, Norton police officers on bikes, and a few volunteers on each hole.
Imagine being able to walk around with two of golf’s best for what felt like a casual round of golf. In their case, it also looked like a casual round.
Woods used his putter to go over a steep slope from behind the 18th green, and he made a 6-footer coming back to end with a birdie. It was this third of the day, not enough to account for the five bogeys in his 2-over 73. Most unusual about this round is that he didn’t break par despite hitting 12 of 14 fairways.
McIlroy two-putted for birdie on the 18th, his fourth birdie in his round of 74. There was no recovering from two triple bogeys on his opening six holes. McIlroy started with a short birdie on No. 1, and he hit a beauty to 10 feet on the par-3 third hole with the pin tucked behind a bunker.
In between, he came up just short of the green on the par-5 second, the ball barely inside the hazard. He tried to chip out, but McIlroy caught too much grass from an awkward stance and a bad lie. The ball went behind him into water, and because it was a yellow hazard, he had to go back 110 yards to the fairway. He made triple bogey.
The scorecard read 3-8-2.
McIlroy was overheard saying his card read like an area code. That number hasn’t been assigned an area code in the United States, though he might be interested to know it’s the country code for Montenegro.
There was no time to share this pertinent information. Woods and McIlroy both opted not to speak to the media after their rounds, not unusual this late in the season in the third round of a tournament in which they were out of contention.
They did go to the media center, but only to order hamburgers at the kiosk — it’s been a popular all week — grab a seat at a picnic table and chat for the next 30 minutes, undisturbed.
It’s a reminder of golf at the highest level while coping with a pandemic. No spectators have been allowed at any tournament since it returned two months ago. Players are used to it by now, and some have talked about the ease of getting around without so much traffic and distraction.
But there’s no energy, and that’s no fun, either.
Birdies or bogeys, and even the pair of triple bogeys belonging to McIlroy, all get the same reaction. Everyone is playing in the same environment, but some players — Woods and McIlroy are good examples — have talked about drawing from the noise, converting the cheers of a birdie into some momentum.
The TPC Boston did have three spectators, one of them shouting after Woods teed off on the par-5 seventh in such a way that some people don’t miss the fans at all.
“YOU’RE THE MAN, TIGER!” came the voice out of nowhere.
Three men had cut through the thick woods and found a spot — just inside the red hazard line — some 50 yards behind the seventh tee, next to a small pond. McIlroy hit next, and then officers looked around the bushes to find the source of the yell and approached the men, all sitting in lawn chairs.
It appeared to be a pleasant conversation, and the men packed up their chairs and left.
They saw Woods and McIlroy hit drives on a par 5. Better than nothing.
