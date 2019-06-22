CHASKA, Minn. — Hannah Green made it through her first taste of the big stage on the LPGA Tour by holding a lead on the weekend at a major championship and playing alongside powerful Ariya Jutanugarn, a two-time major champion and former No. 1 in the world.
She made it through just fine. She only wishes the one-shot lead could have been a little bigger.
Green matched pars and birdies with Jutanugarn for seven straight holes and was on the verge of building a four-shot lead when she stood over a 6-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole. She missed the putt, and two holes later she walked off Hazeltine National with a 2-under 70 and a one-shot lead in the KPGA Women's PGA Championship.
Jutanugarn birdied the 17th and Green three-putted from long range on the 18th for a bogey.
"Pretty disappointing to end with a three-putt. That's my first one all week," Green said. "Even the putt on 16, that could have been a big two-shot swing, as well. Overall, I think I have to be really happy playing with Ariya for the first time and trying to keep up with her. You want to hit it as hard and far as she does."
Jutanugarn had six birdies in her round of 68, which was slowed by a bogey from the water on the 16th when she tried to drive the green from a forward tee.
But she had no worries.
She loved playing with the 22-year-old Australian, and she felt good about her chances, mainly because she wasn't thinking about them at all. Jutanugarn, who swept all the big awards last year on the LPGA Tour, has yet to win this year and has shown no sense of urgency.
"I'm really happy about how I play last three days because like I feel so free," she said. "I'm not thinking about outcome. I feel I have my own game. I just go out and want to feel free. I want to have good commitment, fight and I keep doing that until last hole and I did every shot I can today."
Green was at 9-under 207 for her first 54-hole lead in an LPGA Tour event.
For so much of the third round, it felt like match play because no one else was within five shots of the lead. It might have looked like a mismatch. Green, a three-time winner on the Symetra Tour in 2017, is in her second full year on the LPGA Tour. Jutanugarn, a 23-year-old Thai and among the most powerful players in the game, already has 10 victories and two majors.
Green practically matched her shot-for-shot, making a slick, downhill birdie putt on the par-3 fourth when the Thai was in tight, making a 40-foot birdie putt on the next hole and matching birdies on the par-5 seventh — Jutanugarn with a 5-iron to the back collar for a two-putt, Green by laying up and making a 10-foot putt.
"I can't put any pressure on her. She make every putt," Jutanugarn said with a broad smile. "I made birdie, she made birdie. I hit closer, she made longer putt and I missed the short putt. So much fun. Really enjoyed the way she played. I love how she played golf."
Now they might have company for the final round.
Lizette Salas (68) and Nelly Korda (69) were four shots behind at 5-under 211. Another shot back was Sei Young Kim, who had the low score of the round at 67, and defending champion Sung Hyun Park (71). Still in the game was Inbee Park (69) at six shots behind. Park won the last LPGA major in Minnesota at Interlachen for the 2008 U.S. Women's Open, her first major in a Hall of Fame career.
Green only felt the nerves when she had time to think, such as the long wait on the 15th and 16th tees. And when she missed the putts on the 16th for 18th holes, she wondered if it was nerves creeping in.
Green is staying this week with Karrie Webb, Australia's most prolific major champion. Webb missed the cut but has stayed around with two amateurs who won her scholarship program, and she has been telling Green to embrace the moment.
"She just tells me ... you need to take it while you can," Green said. "And I know, yes, I have thought about the outcome tomorrow come the 18th hole. I think I just need to keep my cool and just have fun out there and embrace it. If it does come to me winning, I want to make sure I remember and have fun. I don't want to be miserable during the round."
It figures to be a slow round Sunday. Overnight rain was in the forecast, so the final round will be played in threesomes off both tees instead of twosomes starting before 7 a.m., when the rain was still likely.
Reavie takes a 6-stroke lead
CROMWELL, Conn. — Chez Reavie was plodding along during the third round of the Travelers Championship, watching playing partner Zach Sucher extend his lead.
Then came the turn, both for the round and in the fortunes of the two players.
Coming off a third-place tie last week in the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, the 37-year-old Reavie matched a tournament record with a back-nine 28 to shoot a 7-under 63. He took advantage of Sucher's problems and turned a six-stroke deficit into a six-stroke lead heading into Sunday.
The 2008 Canadian Open winner for his lone PGA Tour title, Reavie had a 16-under 194 total at TPC River Highlands. He birdied Nos. 8, 10-13, 15 and 17-18 and has the largest 54-hole lead in Travelers history.
"Zach got some tough breaks early," Reavie said. "I was able to kind of keep plugging along and make a few putts and the rest was history. I kind of caught fire at the end."
Sucher had a 71 to drop into a tie for second with Keegan Bradley (69) at 10 under.
Looking for his first PGA Tour win, Sucher — the 32-year-old former college star at Alabama-Birmingham — seemed to have it all going his way, until he didn't.
He took a share of the lead in the last group Thursday night, came into Saturday with a two-shot advantage and shot 31 on the front nine.
But his drive on the 10th hole went left, hit a tree and bounced backward landing in the rough just 154 yards from the tee. He ended up with a bogey on that hole. He needed two shots to get out of a plugged lie at the lip of a green-side bunker on the 11th and ended with a double bogey, and put his ball into two bunkers on the par-4 13th for another double.
It took just a half-hour for Sucher to go from five strokes ahead of Bradley to four strokes behind Reavie.
"Ten was awful and I deserved bogey, but man, three straight holes I hit shots that weren't that far off all behind the lip, so two of them plug and, yeah, rough, that's all you can say about it," Sucher said. "Other than those three holes, it was a great day."
Reavie needed just 23 putts in the round, consistently putting his approaches near the pin, despite a strong wind.
"On nine and 10, I kind of started to get a feel for the wind and how it was affecting my golf ball," he said. "Fortunately, today it kind of stayed steady in the same direction, so I just kind of navigated around in my yardage book to figure out where it was."
Roberto Diaz (67) and Jason Day (68) were tied for fourth, seven shots back. But Day said he does not think that's an insurmountable deficit on course where Bubba Watson overcame a six-stroke final-round deficit a year ago.
"There are a lot of emotions that come with Sundays, but I think Chez has been there and won before," Day said. "But every win is different and how you feel is different, so I just try to stick to what I am doing right now, and hopefully, the chips fall my way."
Brooks Koepka, coming off his runner-up finish at Pebble Beach, shot a 72 and was 1 under.
"It's hard to focus," Koepka said. "I don't think I am even over the PGA and then to exert all your energy last week — I'm just fried. I caught myself yawning out on the golf course. I don't think I've ever done that before."
Watson was looking for his fourth win in Connecticut to tie the record of Billy Casper. He closed his round of 73 with about a 25-foot putt for birdie to move to 2 under.
"That's how golf is," Watson said. "You don't like golf and then you make that long putt and you're ready to play the next day. I'd love to shoot that Jim Furyk round (58) just to have a chance."
Flesch takes Champions lead
MADISON, Wis. — Steve Flesch birdied the final three holes for a 7-under 65 and the second-round lead Saturday in the American Family Insurance Championship, with tournament host Steve Stricker a stroke back in his hometown tournament.
The 52-year-old Flesch played the back nine at University Ridge in 5-under 31 to reach 11-under 133. He won the 2018 Mitsubishi Electric Classic for his lone PGA Tour Champions title after winning four times on the PGA Tour.
"Hit a lot of good shots, had a lot of opportunities," Flesch said. "Greens are perfect, and today I made three more than I did yesterday. So two good rounds. It's nice because I haven't particularly played well here in my two previous showings."
He was part of Fox's broadcast team last week at the U.S. Open.
"I didn't even have my clubs with me," Flesch said. "I flew home from there and didn't even fly up here until Wednesday, so I had a nice week and a half off from playing any golf, although I was immersed in maybe the biggest championship going on in the world."
Stricker eagled the par-5 16th in a 67.
"Tough day," Stricker said. "It was gusty, swirling wind. It was tough to pick the right club, so it made for a bit more of a challenge today."
Billy Andrade (66) and Duffy Waldorf (67) also were 10 under. First-round leader Jerry Kelly, also from Madison, shot a 70 to drop into a tie for fifth at 9 under with Retief Goosen (66) and Tom Pernice (67).
John Daly was four strokes back at 7 under after a 69, and defending champion Scott McCarron had a 67 to get to 6 under.
Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz was last in the 78-man field at 10 over after rounds of 76 and 78. Making his third tour start, the former Atlanta Braves star got into the field on a sponsor exemption.