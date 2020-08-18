Golf: Shoes remind Morikawa of PGA Championship title

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORTON, Mass. — Collin Morikawa put his own kind of stamp on winning his first major at the PGA Championship.

He was unpacking from his week at Harding Park and was about to put away the two pairs of golf shoes he wore for the week. That’s when the 23-year-old Californian decided it was worthy of a memento.

“I never really keep a ball or whatever for certain tournaments,” Morikawa said Tuesday. “But I wrote ’2020 PGA Championship’ on the side of my shoes and just want to have something to remember that. I was talking to my girlfriend and you know, this is my first major. And I’m always going to remember it. I’m going to remember every single win, but just having that first major I’m going to remember a little more.”

Those are just the shoes. The big question is what about the driver?

It was his tee shot on the 294-yard 16th hole to 7 feet for eagle that sent him to a two-shot victory, a shot that will be remembered as one of the best drives in major championship history. Some majors, like the Masters and U.S. Open, will ask champions to donate a club that was central to winning.