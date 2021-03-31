Golf: Silverado's PGA Tour event in Napa has a new name

It was Cink’s seventh Tour victory. At age 47, he became the oldest winner on the PGA Tour since Phil Mickelson in 2019 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

“I’m just so thankful, so grateful that I was in this position and able to bring home another PGA Tour event,” said Cink, a resident of Duluth, Georgia.

“I’m still working like crazy to try to be the best golfer I can be, but there was probably a time where I felt like maybe age might have caught up with me and maybe I might have had my last win out here. But I wasn’t ready to concede that. I just knew that if I got back into position again, that if the time’s right, I can hang in there. That’s what it really is all about.”

It’s the sixth time in seven years that Silverado served as the season-opening tournament of the Tour’s wraparound schedule. It’s first of 50 official FedExCup tournaments during the 2020-21 schedule that culminate with the FedExCup Playoffs.

“This is a really special place,” said Cink, who had eight birdies, including a chip-in birdie on the par-3, 11th hole, and one bogey in the final round. “I love being in Napa and I just had a really phenomenal time this week. And on top of that, my golf ball was pretty agreeable most of the way, so it was a really great experience top to bottom all week.