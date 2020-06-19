Golf: Simpson, DeChambeau contend at Hilton Head in different ways

The two players right behind in the world ranking, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas, did enough to make the cut on the number. Jordan Spieth had another good finish with two birdies over his last four holes, but all that did was salvage a 70. He was six behind.

DeChambeau stands out like the lighthouse behind the 18th green.

He decided at the end of last season to get stronger and bigger so he could swing faster and hit it longer, and the transformation has everyone’s attention. Even while adding 40 pounds of mass, he hasn’t lost his love for science. That was evident on his final hole.

DeChambeau had the honors and let Simpson go first so he could figure out what to do. Simpson poked his hybrid 221 yards down the fairway on the 334-yard ninth hole. DeChambeau opted for a 3-wood, mainly because he feared his driver would go well over the green.

He took two violent practice swings, and huffed out breath like an Olympic weightlifter preparing for the clean and jerk. He sent it soaring only to say, “Ah! Too much spin, dang it.”

It found a bunker in front of the green, 309 yards away, and he was far more bothered missing the short birdie putt, even though his 64 left him right in the mix again.