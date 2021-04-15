Golf: Smith leads RBC Heritage after career-low 62

He saved his best for the last two holes, where the winds off Calibogue Sound regularly batter shots that appear on the mark.

Smith's tee shot on the par-3 17th landed in a bunker well below the putting surface. Smith figured it would be a difficult up-and-down until he saw a nice lie and more green to work with than he anticipated.

“The ball was sitting nice,” he said.

It sat in the cup after Smith's next stroke, which moved him into a tie with Cink at 8 under.

On the 18th, Smith smashed a 3-wood down the middle of the fairway and a 9-iron to near tap-in range, matching Davis Love III in 2002 and Peter Lonard in 2005 for the lowest opening round at Harbour Town.

“That was the icing on the cake,” he said.

Smith has never finished better than 15th in five previous appearances at the Heritage and missed the cut the last two years.

“Everything just came together,” he said. “It was a great day on the greens. I was hitting my irons really good. I had lots of good looks, and I just took advantage of them.”