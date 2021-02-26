Golf: Sorenstam hopes rules mistake not costly

ORLANDO, Fla. — Annika Sorenstam went more than 12 years without playing on the LPGA Tour. Now she gets two more days.
Sorenstam made three birdies after making the turn Friday at Lake Nona and posted a 1-under 71 in the Gainbridge LPGA. And even with the wrong ruling the previous day that led to an extra stroke, she still made the cut on the number.
“I did what I could,” Sorenstam said. “The goal was to shoot under par and I did, and so that's all I can do.”
She still was 12 shots out of the lead as Lydia Ko posted a 3-under 69 and took a one-shot lead over Nelly Korda (68). Ryan O'Toole had her second straight 68 and was another shot behind.
Sorenstam, making a one-time appearance because the LPGA Tour is at her home course, finally got some putts to drop and ran off three birdies on her second nine. She finished 36 holes at 2-over 146 and was right on the cut line.
And then she had to wait for the other half to play in the afternoon, wonder if that ruling in the opening round would come back to cost her the weekend.
Sorenstam took a triple bogey on the fifth hole of the opening round when her tee shot avoided going out-of-bounds by a fraction. But it was directly under the gate of a wrought iron fence, the boundary. She asked about opening the gate but was told a stipulation in the rules didn't allow for that.
So she chose to take a penalty drop, pitched out to the fairway and three-putted from 18 feet in her round of 75.
Turns out that was one of the changes to the modernization of the Rules of Golf in 2019, the largest overhaul ever. The gate now is treated as a movable obstruction — meaning it could be swung open, provided it was not locked (it wasn't).
The penalty could not be rescinded because Sorenstam played from a different spot.
The rules official, Dan Maselli, was devastated and apologized to Sorenstam after the second round. Sorenstam was not bothered, saying the rules are so new that it's easy to get it wrong in such a quirky situation.
“He wanted to apologize. He said he was wrong. I could have opened the gate and I could’ve played,” Sorenstam said. "But he said, ‘This is going to hurt me. This is eating me inside.’ I said, ‘Please, please don’t feel that way.' I appreciate it. He said, ‘I won’t make that mistake again.' I said, ‘Well, I won’t hit there anymore.'
“You know, those things happen. The rules have changed,” she said. “That's the way it goes.”
Even if she didn't play — making the cut meant finding someone to take daughter Ava to volleyball — the 50-year-old Swede did what she wanted.
Sorenstam, who retired after a three-win season in 2008 to start a family, described this as an appearance, not a comeback. She wanted a little competition as she contemplates playing he U.S. Senior Women's Open this summer, and she said she wouldn't have played an LPGA tour event if it wasn't on her home course.
This was not about trying to add to her 72 career victories. But for someone out of competition for nearly as long as her career on the LPGA Tour, she still has ample game.
“The goal was to be a little bit more aggressive. I was at times; not as much as I should have,” she said. “Overall, I’m very pleased. A little chip-in there didn’t hurt. But yeah, I look at it as a great round. I’m not going to analyze it too much.”
The attention shifts to Ko, a former teen prodigy and No. 1 in the world who won her first LPGA Tour event at 15. Ko has gone nearly three years since her last victory, though her game has been trending upward.
“No matter what happens over the weekend, I think it’s good to just keep putting myself in these positions,” Ko said. “I think you get more comfortable with it and the more times you’re there I think the higher chance that at the end it will all happen for you.”
Ex-Stanford player Wu leads in Puerto Rico
RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico — Brandon Wu birdied the final two holes for a 5-under 67 and the second-round lead Friday in the PGA Tour’s Puerto Rico Open.
Wu played the back nine in 4 under at windy Grand Reserve. He birdied the par-4 12th, par-5 15th, par-4 17th and par-5 18th to reach 11-under 133.
“It was kind of a grind,” Wu said. "I missed a short putt kind of early on in the round, made a bogey I think on my fourth hole. I kind of just had to keep my head down and play well on the back.”
The 24-year-old former Stanford player got into the field through the Korn Ferry Tour points list. He won the Korn Ferry Tour Championship in August, and tied for 14th last week in Florida in the first Korn Ferry event since early October.
“I think my game is in a good place," Wu said. ”It was good to see kind of the things I worked on during the offseason paying off. I did well last week, so that definitely gave me some confidence coming into this week."
Greg Chalmers was a stroke back after a 68. The 47-year-old Australian also birdied his final two holes, the par-3 eighth and par-4 ninth. He had a hole-in-one on No. 8 in the opening round.
“The wind was really blowing,” Chalmers said. “I didn’t have the greatest control, and my short game really held me in good stead. I made some nice saves from sort of 6, 8 feet for par. It’s a little tricky to putt when the wind is blowing like this. And then I hung in there and started to see some better swings and better shots going into the back nine.”
Home star Rafael Campos and South Africa's Branden Grace were 9 under.
Campos rebounded from a bogey on 17 with a birdie on 18 for a 69.
“I think I was just getting a little ahead of myself and I was missing a little bit to the right,” Campos said. “But I was missing in the correct spots. I really was. Which I’m happy with that today. I really never gave myself that many looks to score better, but I managed to deal with the situations as good as I could.”
Grace shot 68.
Jhonattan Vegas (68) and Cameron Percy (69) were 8 under.
First-round leader Tommy Gainey followed his opening 65 with a 76 to enter the weekend at 3 under. Ian Poulter, the top-ranked player in the field at 59th, also was 3 under after a 70.
The tournament is being played opposite the World Golf Championship event in Florida. The winner will get into the PGA Championship in May but not the Masters in April.
Koepka rallies for Concession lead
BRADENTON, Fla. — Brooks Koepka hit one his worst tee shots of the day that barely cleared the water on the 15th hole. That turned out to be the start of three straight birdies that led to a 6-under 66 and a one-shot lead Friday in the Workday Championship.
In some respects, that's how his recent surge has been.
Coming off a pair of missed cuts, Koepka won the Phoenix Open to end an 18-month drought. And now he's starting to hit his stride with the first major of the year creeping up quickly.
Koepka hit a chip 9-iron to 6 feet for birdie on No. 15, nearly holed his wedge on the next hole and then birdied the par-5 17th with a splendid bunker shot across the ridges and down the slope to tap-in range.
He closed with a bogey by avoiding a deceptive pin near the water on the closing hole at The Concession. Koepka, who finished at 11-under 133, had a one-shot lead over Cameron Smith, Billy Horschel and PGA champion Collin Morikawa, who made up ground quick with six birdies over his last 10 holes.
“Usually I can never find my game until The Players. That's kind of when it starts to feel like it's coming around,” Koepka said. “But the fact that it's here a little bit early is nice.”
Koepka spent most of his offseason with trainer Derek Stone in San Diego, saying he has not spent more than about 25 days at his home in South Florida since August. It was all about getting his left knee healthy, and his game looks as good as his health.
A dozen players were separated by five shots going into the weekend of this World Golf Championship, which moved from Mexico City this year because of COVID-19 circumstances and is providing a vastly different test.
Players have gone from mile-high altitude to flat Florida, with fairways lined with water hazards and palmetto bushes and greens with wild slopes and contours.
Even with a 71-man field, the difference between first and last was a whopping 22 shots.
Morikawa matched the low score of the tournament with a 64. The other 64 belonged to U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, who was 13 shots better than the opening round.
“It's just a tale of golf. You can have both ends of the stick,” DeChambeau said. “I didn’t play terrible yesterday, I just didn’t get anything going my way, especially on that back nine. Had some bad mistakes and that’s what happened. I made some good putts and good strokes today that just luck went my way today.”
Defending champion Patrick Reed had three straight birdies to start the front nine after he made the turn, the last one coming after he topped a 3-wood in the fairway into a bunker, and blasted that out from 142 yards to 4 feet.
And then he had two bogeys, hitting his drive into the water on No. 5 when his left foot slipped, and hitting into the water on the par-4 eighth with a shot he feared would be a little long and instead came up woefully short.
Reed was three shots behind.
The strangest day belonged to Viktor Hovland, who was 7 under for his round and playing flawlessly until one hole at the end ruined it. From a fairway bunker on the par-4 ninth, Hovland went right into the pine straw. His chip went across the green into a bunker, leaving a tough shot that he sent back across the green into the woods that led to a penalty drop.
He didn't get that one up to the green, pitched to 10 feet and holed that for a quadruple-bogey 8.
“It's mainly the second shot in the bunker that’s a little bitter,” Hovland said. “That's costing me four shots right there just that second shot. I hit a lot of good shots today and made a lot of putts, so it’s just unfortunate that one terrible shot comes at that time.”
Dustin Johnson was only slightly better. The world's No. 1 player, who opened with a 77, had only one big penalty. He tried to drive the 12th green on the 308-yard 12th hole protected by a massive bunker complex. This went too far left into the bushes. He hit another drive into the bunker and got that up-and-down from 100 feet to at least save bogey.
Still, Johnson had to settle for a 69 and was 13 shots behind.
Jon Rahm, who opened with a 68, went the other direction. He ran off four straight bogeys on the back nine, mostly due to his short game and then a tee shot too far left that went into the water on the par-5 17th. Just when he was starting to turn it around, He went from the bunker into the water on the par-4 fifth for a double bogey. He shot 76 and was 11 back.
Rory McIlroy was stuck in neutral, trading seven birdies with three bogeys and one big mistakes when his bunker shot to lay up on the par-5 seventh hit the lip and caromed to the right into the pine straw. It took five shots to get to the green, and then he missed a 6-foot putt and made double bogey. McIlroy shot 70 and was six behind.