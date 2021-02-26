Golf: Sorenstam hopes rules mistake not costly

So she chose to take a penalty drop, pitched out to the fairway and three-putted from 18 feet in her round of 75.

Turns out that was one of the changes to the modernization of the Rules of Golf in 2019, the largest overhaul ever. The gate now is treated as a movable obstruction — meaning it could be swung open, provided it was not locked (it wasn't).

The penalty could not be rescinded because Sorenstam played from a different spot.

The rules official, Dan Maselli, was devastated and apologized to Sorenstam after the second round. Sorenstam was not bothered, saying the rules are so new that it's easy to get it wrong in such a quirky situation.

“He wanted to apologize. He said he was wrong. I could have opened the gate and I could’ve played,” Sorenstam said. "But he said, ‘This is going to hurt me. This is eating me inside.’ I said, ‘Please, please don’t feel that way.' I appreciate it. He said, ‘I won’t make that mistake again.' I said, ‘Well, I won’t hit there anymore.'

“You know, those things happen. The rules have changed,” she said. “That's the way it goes.”

Even if she didn't play — making the cut meant finding someone to take daughter Ava to volleyball — the 50-year-old Swede did what she wanted.