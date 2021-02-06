Golf: Spieth's shoots 61, raises volume at Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A day after saying he needed to be patient about results, Jordan Spieth matched his career best with a 10-under 61 on Saturday for a share of the third-round lead with Xander Schauffele in the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Winless since the 2017 British Open, Spieth is trying recapture the form that carried him to 11 PGA Tour victories — three of them majors — in his first five seasons on the tour.

The 27-year-old Texan raised the volume considerably at TPC Scottsdale, drawing the biggest roar of the week from the limited crowd on the par-3 16th when he curled in a 36-footer for birdie and the outright lead.

He followed with a fan-thrilling 30-footer for birdie on 17 after driving well left on the short par 4.

Instead of the usual Saturday crowd that has topped 200,000, attendance is capped at 5,000 fans a day, the most for a tour event during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spieth gave them a show to remember.

After making four birdies on the front nine for a share of the lead, he had an unexpected birdie on the par-4 10th when he chipped in from 68 feet after driving left and hitting his approach long and left.