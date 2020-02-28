Golf: Steele leads Honda Classic

U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland put himself squarely in the mix with a 67 and thinks there’s a simple reason why tough courses like PGA National appeal to him.

“I think it's definitely mental,” Woodland said. “I probably focus a little bit more. You've got to hit shots out here. You've got to work the golf ball both ways. You've got to ride the wind. I love playing in the wind. But this golf course is as demanding as we see, so you've got to be ready from the get-go.”

Woodland was tied for fifth at 3 under with Sepp Straka (67), Cameron Davis (67) and Nick Watney (66).

Donald got into the mix as well, looking for his first win in the U.S. since 2012 and the first anywhere since 2013.

Donald had the best round of the day at 66, tied with a pair of South Korean players — Byeong Hun An and Sungjae Im.

“It's probably been a little bit of a lean stretch,” Donald said. “But yeah, I feel like I've been making progress in the last four months with my swing and feeling more comfortable on the golf course.”

Zach Johnson briefly got to 5 under, then posted consecutive bogeys — and hit real trouble on the par-4 11th.